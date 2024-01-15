en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Electricity Prices Soar Despite Lower Demand Amid Global Gas Price Trends

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Electricity Prices Soar Despite Lower Demand Amid Global Gas Price Trends

In the wake of a global economic climate characterized by fluctuating energy prices, a local region is witnessing a surge in electricity prices, despite a drop in demand compared to the previous year. This increase is primarily attributed to the high gas prices, currently capped at $12 per gigajoule (Gj).

Global Gas Prices and Local Impact

Interestingly, there is an anticipation of downward pressure on local gas prices due to decreasing global gas prices. In particular, Asia and Europe, where the average liquefied natural gas (LNG) price for February delivery has dropped significantly. This decline in global gas prices is attributed to an ongoing surplus, with forecasts suggesting a further reduction in prices until May.

A Call for Government Intervention

Consequently, there are calls for the Australian government to review the ‘reasonable price’ clause in the mandatory gas code of conduct. This is in anticipation of the need to lower local gas prices in response to the global pricing trends and to ensure that consumers are not unfairly burdened.

Merger in the Offing: Woodside and Santos

Simultaneously, in the backdrop of these pricing dynamics, a potential merger between Woodside and Santos could lead to a significant consolidation within the LNG industry. The merger would create a major LNG entity with substantial production capacity and access to several LNG terminals.

However, there are concerns that this consolidation could lead to tighter control over southeast Australia’s gas reserves, potentially exacerbating the long-term tightening of the local gas supply. This raises questions about the impact on local prices and supply stability, posing challenges for the energy sector and consumers alike.

0
Australia Business Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
16 seconds ago
Oxfam Report: Wealth of Australia's Richest Triples Amidst Rising Poverty
While many Australians grapple with financial struggles, with one in eight living in poverty, a new report by Oxfam brings to light the stark contrast of wealth accumulation in the nation. According to the report, the cumulative wealth of Australia’s three richest individuals, Gina Rinehart, Andrew Forrest, and Harry Triguboff, has more than doubled since
Oxfam Report: Wealth of Australia's Richest Triples Amidst Rising Poverty
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
10 mins ago
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
School Avoidance: A New Perspective from Travancore School's Rebecca Plunkett
16 mins ago
School Avoidance: A New Perspective from Travancore School's Rebecca Plunkett
Miramar Resources Pioneers FLEM Survey in Mount Vernon Project: Aiming at New Mineralization
39 seconds ago
Miramar Resources Pioneers FLEM Survey in Mount Vernon Project: Aiming at New Mineralization
Super Retail Group's Shares Soar to Record High on Back of Positive Trading Update
6 mins ago
Super Retail Group's Shares Soar to Record High on Back of Positive Trading Update
Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision
10 mins ago
Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision
Latest Headlines
World News
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
24 seconds
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
26 seconds
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
29 seconds
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
31 seconds
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
35 seconds
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
40 seconds
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
50 seconds
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
1 min
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
2 mins
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app