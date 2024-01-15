Electricity Prices Soar Despite Lower Demand Amid Global Gas Price Trends

In the wake of a global economic climate characterized by fluctuating energy prices, a local region is witnessing a surge in electricity prices, despite a drop in demand compared to the previous year. This increase is primarily attributed to the high gas prices, currently capped at $12 per gigajoule (Gj).

Global Gas Prices and Local Impact

Interestingly, there is an anticipation of downward pressure on local gas prices due to decreasing global gas prices. In particular, Asia and Europe, where the average liquefied natural gas (LNG) price for February delivery has dropped significantly. This decline in global gas prices is attributed to an ongoing surplus, with forecasts suggesting a further reduction in prices until May.

A Call for Government Intervention

Consequently, there are calls for the Australian government to review the ‘reasonable price’ clause in the mandatory gas code of conduct. This is in anticipation of the need to lower local gas prices in response to the global pricing trends and to ensure that consumers are not unfairly burdened.

Merger in the Offing: Woodside and Santos

Simultaneously, in the backdrop of these pricing dynamics, a potential merger between Woodside and Santos could lead to a significant consolidation within the LNG industry. The merger would create a major LNG entity with substantial production capacity and access to several LNG terminals.

However, there are concerns that this consolidation could lead to tighter control over southeast Australia’s gas reserves, potentially exacerbating the long-term tightening of the local gas supply. This raises questions about the impact on local prices and supply stability, posing challenges for the energy sector and consumers alike.