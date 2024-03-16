Electrician Sues Channel Nine Over Alleged Electrocution Incident on 'The Block' Set

An unsettling event has surfaced from the set of Channel Nine's popular home renovation series, 'The Block', where electrician Leigh Roberts is suing the network following an alleged electrocution incident in March 2021. Roberts, a Melbourne-based tradesman, was reportedly working on house three of the season, renovated by Tanya and Vito Guccione, when the incident occurred, leading to injuries including stress, anxiety, and depression.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Represented by Carbone Lawyers, Roberts claims the electrocution happened while he was working in the basement, attempting to plug in a lead. The aftermath of the shock was severe enough to necessitate hospitalization, though he was discharged and returned to work the next day. However, Roberts began experiencing heart palpitations two days later, leading to another hospital visit. According to his lawyer, Tony Carbone, the incident has significantly altered Roberts' physiology and overall well-being, affecting his ability to work and his personality.

Legal Proceedings and Workplace Safety Concerns

The lawsuit filed in the County Court of Victoria seeks damages and costs for the breach of duty by Channel Nine, spotlighting workplace safety on high-profile television sets. Carbone emphasized that such incidents should not occur on any job site, especially not on a well-known TV show like 'The Block'. This case raises questions about the safety protocols and measures in place during the production of such shows and their effectiveness in protecting workers from harm.

Channel Nine's Response and The Block's New Season

While the network has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit, the incident has not halted production of 'The Block'. The show's presenters, Scott Cam and Shelley Craft, are currently working on its 20th season, set in a luxury gated community on Phillip Island. Despite the ongoing legal battle, the show's popularity and production continue, with new teams and renovations underway. However, the lawsuit may prompt a closer examination of safety standards and practices within the entertainment industry, particularly on reality TV sets.

This alarming incident sheds light on the potential risks and hazards present in the television production industry, highlighting the importance of stringent safety measures and the need for accountability when accidents occur. As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome may have broader implications for workplace safety standards in Australian television and beyond, prompting industry-wide reflections on how to better protect those who work behind the scenes to bring entertainment to our screens.