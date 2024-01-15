Elderly Woman in Logan Falls Victim to Indecent Exposure and Threats

In a disconcerting event in Logan, just south of Brisbane, a 76-year-old woman fell victim to an indecent exposure and threats from a younger man. The incident, which took place early Monday morning, has left the community in shock and heightened concern for the safety of its vulnerable members.

Unsettling Encounter at Civic Ave Park

The elderly woman was taking her routine morning walk through a park on Civic Ave when the assailant, believed to be in his early 20s, approached her. He flashed his private parts at her and made threatening remarks. The victim, in her fear and attempt to escape, unfortunately fell and sustained injuries.

Brave Bystander Interrupts the Crime

Fortuitously, a passer-by happened upon the scene, their presence causing the perpetrator to abandon his criminal act and flee. The man was seen running from the park in the direction of Karri Ave, effectively escaping immediate capture.

Authorities Seek Public Assistance

The suspect is described as a man with dark skin, sporting short afro hair, and was dressed in a white shirt with black shorts at the time of the attack. The Logan Criminal Investigation Branch has taken up the case and is making an earnest plea to the public to come forward with any information that might aid in the resolution of this case.