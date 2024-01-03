Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Two-Car Collision in Mildura

A harrowing incident unfolded on the streets of Mildura on Wednesday morning, as a two-car collision resulted in a 75-year-old woman being hospitalized. The accident took place on the city’s west side, at the busy intersection of Eleventh Street and Riverside Avenue around 11 am. The elderly woman, who was behind the wheel of a Mazda hatchback, was reported to be in a stable condition following the crash with a Holden utility.

Crash Details

The woman was trapped in her vehicle post-collision, requiring the intervention of the SES to free her from the wreckage. The collision’s impact inflicted lower body injuries, necessitating her hospitalization. As of the latest reports, the woman is stable, recovering from the unfortunate incident.

Police Reminder

This incident has served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on the road. As a consequence, the police issued a reminder for all drivers to exercise greater caution when behind the wheel. The aim is to prevent such incidents from recurring and to ensure the safety of all road users.

Recent Incidents in Mildura

This is sadly not an isolated incident. It’s the latest in a series of accidents on Mildura roads, highlighting the need for enhanced vigilance and adherence to traffic rules. The local authorities are now faced with the task of addressing this issue and reinforcing safety measures.