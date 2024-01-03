en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Two-Car Collision in Mildura

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Two-Car Collision in Mildura

A harrowing incident unfolded on the streets of Mildura on Wednesday morning, as a two-car collision resulted in a 75-year-old woman being hospitalized. The accident took place on the city’s west side, at the busy intersection of Eleventh Street and Riverside Avenue around 11 am. The elderly woman, who was behind the wheel of a Mazda hatchback, was reported to be in a stable condition following the crash with a Holden utility.

Crash Details

The woman was trapped in her vehicle post-collision, requiring the intervention of the SES to free her from the wreckage. The collision’s impact inflicted lower body injuries, necessitating her hospitalization. As of the latest reports, the woman is stable, recovering from the unfortunate incident.

Police Reminder

This incident has served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on the road. As a consequence, the police issued a reminder for all drivers to exercise greater caution when behind the wheel. The aim is to prevent such incidents from recurring and to ensure the safety of all road users.

Recent Incidents in Mildura

This is sadly not an isolated incident. It’s the latest in a series of accidents on Mildura roads, highlighting the need for enhanced vigilance and adherence to traffic rules. The local authorities are now faced with the task of addressing this issue and reinforcing safety measures.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electric Vehicle Erupts in Flames During Charging in Kathmandu, Raises Safety Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Near-Drowning Incident in North Coogee Prompts Safety Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision on Villa Verde Trail Injures 25

By BNN Correspondents

Suspected Drunk Driver Halts Lightrail Service in Lakewood

By BNN Correspondents

A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs ...
@Accidents · 10 mins
A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Chaos: Mercedes Rampage in Midtown Injures Eight

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Chaos: Mercedes Rampage in Midtown Injures Eight
Third Fatal Pedestrian Accident in a Month Strikes Colorado Springs

By Safak Costu

Third Fatal Pedestrian Accident in a Month Strikes Colorado Springs
Alexandria Fire Sparks Road Closure and Public Advisory

By Safak Costu

Alexandria Fire Sparks Road Closure and Public Advisory
Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year’s Eve Fatal Accident

By Waqas Arain

Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year's Eve Fatal Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
13 seconds
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
20 seconds
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
30 seconds
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
37 seconds
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
40 seconds
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
42 seconds
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
46 seconds
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
49 seconds
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
50 seconds
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app