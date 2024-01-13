Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility

An 80-year-old man faces charges of sexual assault in an aged care facility in Galston, Sydney. The charge follows an alleged incident where the man, a registered visitor at the facility, is said to have trespassed into the room of an 87-year-old female resident, assaulting her sexually.

Alleged Assault and Legal Proceedings

The man reportedly entered the woman’s room on two occasions before committing the assault. Following the incident, the elderly woman was immediately taken to the hospital. The man was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, among other charges.

Justice Sought for Victim

After the man’s arrest, he was refused bail and is currently awaiting his court appearance. This case serves to underscore the pressing need for vigilant safeguarding measures in aged care facilities to protect the most vulnerable.

Unanswered Questions

The specifics of the charges against the man and the current health status of the woman have not been publicized to date. As the case unfolds, these details are anticipated to emerge, shedding more light on this distressing incident.