Elderly Man Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Bassendean

In an alarming incident in Bassendean, a tranquil town in Perth’s northeast, 84-year-old resident Irwin Dodd was violently assaulted in broad daylight. The occurrence, which transpired on August 30 as Dodd attempted to buy a Lotto ticket from his local supermarket, sent shockwaves through the community. The elderly man was left bloodied and bruised, his jaw bearing the evidence of a brutal punch.

Unprovoked Attack

The assailant, who remains at large, is described as a man in his 30s of Asian descent, distinguished by a notable neck tattoo. In a horrifying twist, the seemingly unprovoked attack was caught on CCTV, capturing the moment Dodd was struck a forceful blow to the jaw. The footage, released by the Western Australia police, shows the attacker leaving the scene as Irwin Dodd stumbles, visibly injured.

Search for Justice

Despite the assailant’s distinctive features, the police have yet to apprehend him, and the search continues. The incident has left Dodd traumatised, but the great-grandfather remains hopeful. His plea is simple: He wants his attacker tracked down before someone else is more seriously injured. As the pursuit for the perpetrator persists, the community rallies around Dodd, their resolve to see justice served growing stronger.

Boosting Reader Engagement

