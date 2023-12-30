en English
Australia

Elderly Man Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Bassendean

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:59 am EST
Elderly Man Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Bassendean

In an alarming incident in Bassendean, a tranquil town in Perth’s northeast, 84-year-old resident Irwin Dodd was violently assaulted in broad daylight. The occurrence, which transpired on August 30 as Dodd attempted to buy a Lotto ticket from his local supermarket, sent shockwaves through the community. The elderly man was left bloodied and bruised, his jaw bearing the evidence of a brutal punch.

Unprovoked Attack

The assailant, who remains at large, is described as a man in his 30s of Asian descent, distinguished by a notable neck tattoo. In a horrifying twist, the seemingly unprovoked attack was caught on CCTV, capturing the moment Dodd was struck a forceful blow to the jaw. The footage, released by the Western Australia police, shows the attacker leaving the scene as Irwin Dodd stumbles, visibly injured.

(Read Also: Australia's Pavilion Geelong Restaurant Faces Backlash Over 'Peak Season Surcharge')

Search for Justice

Despite the assailant’s distinctive features, the police have yet to apprehend him, and the search continues. The incident has left Dodd traumatised, but the great-grandfather remains hopeful. His plea is simple: He wants his attacker tracked down before someone else is more seriously injured. As the pursuit for the perpetrator persists, the community rallies around Dodd, their resolve to see justice served growing stronger.

(Read Also: Anthony Albanese's Leadership in Question: A Pivotal Year for Australia)

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

