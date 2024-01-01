Elderly Doctor Assaulted in Melbourne After Attempting to Aid Unconscious Man

On the first day of 2024, a 76-year-old doctor became the unfortunate target of a violent assault near his residence in Brighton suburb of Melbourne, Australia. This incident unfolded around 6:15 am as the doctor was returning from his morning walk. He stumbled upon a man lying unconscious on a nature strip on Bay Street and, adhering to his Hippocratic oath, attempted to provide medical aid. His humanitarian act, however, was met with unexpected aggression.

Unexpected Aggression

The unconscious man, later identified as a 29-year-old male, reacted violently to the doctor’s assistance. Not only did he attack the doctor, but he also followed him to his residence, damaged the front door and issued further threats. The senior medical professional, despite his age, endured the assault and managed to alert Victoria Police about his predicament.

Police Action and Public Appeal

In response, Victoria Police rushed to the scene and apprehended the 29-year-old assailant, who was later hospitalized due to minor injuries. As he recuperates, it is expected that he will be interrogated by the police about this incident. Meanwhile, the doctor, known for his Samaritan efforts, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault.

A Community Shaken

The incident has left the local community in shock. Brighton MP, James Newbury, identified the victim as a ‘much loved’ Jewish doctor, with a family history deeply marked by the Holocaust. This unfortunate event has led to calls for increased community vigilance and an appeal from the authorities for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers. The doctor, despite the harrowing ordeal, has been praised by law enforcement for his courageous attempt to help the younger man.

