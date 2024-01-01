en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Elderly Doctor Assaulted After Assisting Unconscious Man in Melbourne

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Elderly Doctor Assaulted After Assisting Unconscious Man in Melbourne

On the first day of the New Year, the tranquil suburb of Brighton, Melbourne, was disrupted by a violent assault on a 76-year-old doctor. The elderly medical professional, returning from his customary morning walk, found an unconscious man on a nature strip along Bay Street. In line with his oath and human compassion, he attempted to provide medical assistance. However, the situation took a grim turn around 6:15 am when the unconscious man regained consciousness and attacked the doctor.

Assailant’s Escalation and Arrest

The man, in a fit of aggression, not only assaulted the doctor but followed him towards his home. The assailant damaged the front door and issued further threats, escalating the situation. Responding to the incident, Victoria Police arrested a 29-year-old man connected with the assault. He sustained minor injuries during the altercation and was hospitalized. Authorities have announced that he will be interrogated at a later date.

The Victim: A ‘Much Loved’ Community Figure

The victim of this unwarranted attack was identified by the local Member of Parliament for Brighton, James Newbury, as a ‘much loved’ Jewish doctor. Lauding the doctor’s intentions to help as that of a good Samaritan, Newbury’s statement added a layer of poignancy to the incident. The doctor, while hurt, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, offering some relief to his loved ones and the community at large.

Call to Action

In the aftermath of the incident, the Victoria Police have urged anyone with information or footage of the assault to come forward. The call extends to any potential witnesses, encouraging them to contact Crime Stoppers. This incident, coupled with several illegal fireworks causing severe injuries in Melbourne on New Year’s Eve, has heightened the need for vigilance and community participation in maintaining safety and order.

0
Australia Crime Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inaugural Just Cuts Salon Owner, Leigh Anne Brosens, Bids Adieu to 33-Year Career

By Geeta Pillai

Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in Australia's East, Compounding Woes After Christmas Storms

By Nitish Verma

David Warner Bids Adieu to ODI and Test Cricket

By Salman Khan

Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Communal Spectacle of Inclusiv ...
@Australia · 54 mins
Sydney's New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Communal Spectacle of Inclusiv ...
heart comment 0
Rising Rents and Discriminatory Practices Expose Vulnerability of Australian Tenants

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Rents and Discriminatory Practices Expose Vulnerability of Australian Tenants
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning
Latest Headlines
World News
Vaccines for Children Begin to Enter Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
2 mins
Vaccines for Children Begin to Enter Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message
4 mins
Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message
Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans
5 mins
Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans
7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru
5 mins
7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru
Juventus Triumphs Over Roma: A Game of Strategy and Intensity
8 mins
Juventus Triumphs Over Roma: A Game of Strategy and Intensity
Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nigeria's AFCON Squad
9 mins
Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nigeria's AFCON Squad
Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs Draw in Thrilling Premiership Match
10 mins
Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs Draw in Thrilling Premiership Match
Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability
11 mins
Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability
Nandini Chakravorty: The New Face of Bengal's Leadership
12 mins
Nandini Chakravorty: The New Face of Bengal's Leadership
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
20 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
28 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
31 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
33 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
45 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
46 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
1 hour
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app