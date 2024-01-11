en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Effective Use of Geo-Targeting Alert Leads to Safe Recovery of Missing Wilton Teenager

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:13 am EST
Effective Use of Geo-Targeting Alert Leads to Safe Recovery of Missing Wilton Teenager

Missing, lost and found – these three words have characterized a harrowing 24 hours for a Wilton family and their 13-year-old daughter. The teenager, whose identity remains undisclosed, vanished on the evening of January 10, 2024. Her sudden disappearance triggered an immediate and concerted response from the local Camden Police Area Command.

Efforts to Locate the Missing Teenager

Within hours, law enforcement officers began investigations and a meticulous search of the local bushland, hunting for any trace of the missing girl. But the police didn’t restrict their efforts to conventional search tactics. They harnessed the power of technology and community engagement, by issuing a geo-targeting SMS alert. This alert was not just confined to Wilton, but also reached residents in the neighboring areas of Picton, Bargo, and Tahmoor.

The Power of Geo-Targeting Alert

The geo-targeting alert proved to be a game-changer. It wasn’t a local patrol or a search dog, but a member of the public who spotted the teenager. Armed with the information from the SMS alert, this individual was able to recognize the young girl and promptly contacted the authorities. This critical tip-off led to the successful location and safe recovery of the teenager.

A Commendable Collective Effort

The happy resolution of this story underscores the importance of community involvement and the effective use of technology in emergency situations. The Camden Police Area Command expressed profound gratitude to the public and the media for their invaluable support during the operation. This incident serves as a testament to the power of collective effort and the crucial role of modern technology in ensuring public safety.

0
Australia Safety Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
In a world where professional sports often equates to fame and fortune, Blake Edwards, a 32-year-old Olympic water polo player, paints a different picture. Balancing his athletic career with his occupation as a self-employed mortgage broker, Edwards has underscored the reality for athletes engaged in sports that do not bask in the limelight of lucrative
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
Uncloaking the Invisible Threat: Microfiber Pollution and the Fight for Cleaner Oceans
23 mins ago
Uncloaking the Invisible Threat: Microfiber Pollution and the Fight for Cleaner Oceans
Rental Property Crisis: US States Grappling with Housing Shortage
40 mins ago
Rental Property Crisis: US States Grappling with Housing Shortage
Ageism in Action: Sydney Woman Denied Job Due to Age
8 mins ago
Ageism in Action: Sydney Woman Denied Job Due to Age
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
13 mins ago
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
Santana Minerals Foresees Promising Gold Yield at Bendigo-Ophir Project
19 mins ago
Santana Minerals Foresees Promising Gold Yield at Bendigo-Ophir Project
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
16 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
49 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
2 mins
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
2 mins
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
2 mins
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
3 mins
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
3 mins
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
3 mins
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
4 mins
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app