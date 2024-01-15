en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Educational Book on Murray-Darling Basin to Reach 4,000 Australian Schools

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Educational Book on Murray-Darling Basin to Reach 4,000 Australian Schools

In an unprecedented move, an illuminating educational book, ‘The Rivers and Wetlands of the Murray-Darling Basin’, is primed to reach approximately 4,000 primary schools across Australia. This edifying initiative aims to enlighten students, aged between 10 and 12, on the complex history, abundant wildlife, and the present-day challenges faced by the Murray-Darling Basin, a vital ecological and agricultural nerve center of the country.

Collaboration for Balanced Education

Adrian Wells, the author, and the Jane Goodall Institute, the commissioner, have meticulously crafted this book after extensive consultations with government departments, Aboriginal elders, the Murray Darling Basin Authority, agricultural businesses, environmentalists, water managers, community groups, and scientists. The objective is to present a balanced perspective on the intricate water politics and to inspire the younger generation to become actively involved in preserving the rivers.

The Murray-Darling Basin: The Lifeblood of Agriculture

The Murray-Darling Basin is not just an ecological marvel; it is also an economic powerhouse that substantially bolsters Australia’s agricultural economy and food production. Contributing a whopping $22 billion of agricultural output and producing 40% of Australia’s food, the basin’s significance is undeniable. However, it has been grappling with severe issues, including a near-total collapse during the Millennium drought in 2009 and mass fish deaths in Menindee in 2019.

Fostering a Deeper Connection

‘The Rivers and Wetlands of the Murray-Darling Basin’ not only intends to educate but also to eliminate misconceptions about farming communities and foster an understanding of their profound connection to the basin’s health. By doing so, the book aims to cultivate a deeper bond between Australians and the country’s rural areas. This project highlights the basin’s crucial role in Australia’s well-being and aspires to encourage a more robust association with Australia’s rural areas.

0
Agriculture Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
PIB Debunks Viral Message on 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Tractor Yojana'
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has released a statement debunking a viral message about a new government scheme called ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Tractor Yojana’. The circulating message has been promising subsidies for tractor purchases, claiming to be an initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture for promoting self-reliance among farmers. It also included a
PIB Debunks Viral Message on 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Tractor Yojana'
Community Fishing in Assam: A Tradition of Unity and Celebration
53 mins ago
Community Fishing in Assam: A Tradition of Unity and Celebration
Indian Agriculture Ministry Surrenders Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Unutilized Funds
1 hour ago
Indian Agriculture Ministry Surrenders Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Unutilized Funds
German Farmers Roll Towards Berlin in Tractor Convoy, Protesting Proposed Tax Hikes
16 mins ago
German Farmers Roll Towards Berlin in Tractor Convoy, Protesting Proposed Tax Hikes
Shandong's Local Specialities: The Powerhouse of China's Agriculture
23 mins ago
Shandong's Local Specialities: The Powerhouse of China's Agriculture
European Farmers and Truckers Protest Against Climate Regulations, Sparking Political Shifts
23 mins ago
European Farmers and Truckers Protest Against Climate Regulations, Sparking Political Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
37 seconds
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
1 min
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
1 min
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
1 min
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
1 min
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
2 mins
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
2 mins
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
2 mins
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
2 mins
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app