ECU Launches Groundbreaking Course To Counter Toxic Mining Industry Cultures

In a move that promises to reshape the landscape of the mining industry, Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Western Australia is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative. The university is poised to introduce a new graduate certificate course with a laser-focused aim: to dismantle toxic workplace cultures rampant in the mining industry. This ambition is centered around preventing and managing sexual harassment and bullying – issues that have plagued the industry for far too long.

A Response to ‘Enough is Enough’

The genesis of this course can be traced back to the Mental Awareness, Respect, and Safety (MARS) program. Backed by both government and industry funding, the MARS program was a reactionary mechanism to a Western Australian parliamentary inquiry. This inquiry, which laid bare the stark reality of widespread sexual misconduct in the sector, led to the publication of the 2022 ‘Enough is Enough’ report. The damning revelations in this report have spurred ECU into action.

Course Structure and Content

Under the diligent coordination of Dr. Esme Franken, the course comprises three key units. These units have been meticulously tailored for management and fly-in, fly-out workers. They draw upon de-identified real-life incidents for practical learning, presenting students with a tangible context to the theoretical concepts. The course, marrying online and in-person learning, will be enhanced by intensive weekend sessions conducted at ECU’s CBD location. Its content will cover the spectrum of respectful workplaces and delve into the new legislation around “psychosocial hazards.”

The MARS Center and Future Prospects

In the wake of a successful bid, ECU’s MARS center was established. The center is envisaged as a hub of collaboration between industry, academia, and government. Its primary focus is to research and address the issues spotlighted in the ‘Enough is Enough’ report. The course, while initially catering to domestic students, harbors the potential for future international expansion. In addition to this, 90 scholarships, each covering half of the $13,700 course fee, have been made available. These scholarships, funded by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety, are earmarked for eligible Western Australian industry workers. ECU expects the course to draw applicants from human resources and occupational health and safety backgrounds.