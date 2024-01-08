en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

ECU Launches Groundbreaking Course To Counter Toxic Mining Industry Cultures

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
ECU Launches Groundbreaking Course To Counter Toxic Mining Industry Cultures

In a move that promises to reshape the landscape of the mining industry, Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Western Australia is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative. The university is poised to introduce a new graduate certificate course with a laser-focused aim: to dismantle toxic workplace cultures rampant in the mining industry. This ambition is centered around preventing and managing sexual harassment and bullying – issues that have plagued the industry for far too long.

A Response to ‘Enough is Enough’

The genesis of this course can be traced back to the Mental Awareness, Respect, and Safety (MARS) program. Backed by both government and industry funding, the MARS program was a reactionary mechanism to a Western Australian parliamentary inquiry. This inquiry, which laid bare the stark reality of widespread sexual misconduct in the sector, led to the publication of the 2022 ‘Enough is Enough’ report. The damning revelations in this report have spurred ECU into action.

Course Structure and Content

Under the diligent coordination of Dr. Esme Franken, the course comprises three key units. These units have been meticulously tailored for management and fly-in, fly-out workers. They draw upon de-identified real-life incidents for practical learning, presenting students with a tangible context to the theoretical concepts. The course, marrying online and in-person learning, will be enhanced by intensive weekend sessions conducted at ECU’s CBD location. Its content will cover the spectrum of respectful workplaces and delve into the new legislation around “psychosocial hazards.”

The MARS Center and Future Prospects

In the wake of a successful bid, ECU’s MARS center was established. The center is envisaged as a hub of collaboration between industry, academia, and government. Its primary focus is to research and address the issues spotlighted in the ‘Enough is Enough’ report. The course, while initially catering to domestic students, harbors the potential for future international expansion. In addition to this, 90 scholarships, each covering half of the $13,700 course fee, have been made available. These scholarships, funded by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety, are earmarked for eligible Western Australian industry workers. ECU expects the course to draw applicants from human resources and occupational health and safety backgrounds.

0
Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
27 seconds ago
Inspiring Vacations Hit by Significant Data Breach: 112,000 Travelers Affected
In a significant blow to Melbourne-based travel agency, Inspiring Vacations, a considerable data breach has resulted in the exposure of personal information of some 112,000 travelers. The leaked data, alarmingly, includes sensitive details such as high-resolution passport images, travel visa certificates, travel itineraries, and partial credit card numbers. Details of the Breach This breach transpired
Inspiring Vacations Hit by Significant Data Breach: 112,000 Travelers Affected
Sydney Homeowner Threatened with Car Bomb for Flying Palestine Flag
15 mins ago
Sydney Homeowner Threatened with Car Bomb for Flying Palestine Flag
Treasurer Jim Chalmers Calls on Supermarkets to Fight Inflation with Lower Prices
16 mins ago
Treasurer Jim Chalmers Calls on Supermarkets to Fight Inflation with Lower Prices
Victoria's Town of Yea Cut Off Due to Flooding: SES Prioritizes Safety
7 mins ago
Victoria's Town of Yea Cut Off Due to Flooding: SES Prioritizes Safety
Australia's Top Superannuation Funds Shift Investment Strategy Amid Market Volatility
10 mins ago
Australia's Top Superannuation Funds Shift Investment Strategy Amid Market Volatility
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Film Triumphs at the 2024 Golden Globes
11 mins ago
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Film Triumphs at the 2024 Golden Globes
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
10 seconds
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
20 seconds
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
40 seconds
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
42 seconds
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
1 min
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
2 mins
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
Brazilians Stand for Democracy: Protests Mark Anti-democratic Uprising Anniversary
2 mins
Brazilians Stand for Democracy: Protests Mark Anti-democratic Uprising Anniversary
Insecurity Leads to Exclusion of Six Local Government Areas from NDHS Exercise in Nigeria
2 mins
Insecurity Leads to Exclusion of Six Local Government Areas from NDHS Exercise in Nigeria
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
3 mins
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
12 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app