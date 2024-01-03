Economist Harry Dent Forecasts Grim Future for Australian Economy

Internationally renowned economist Harry Dent has predicted a bleak future for the Australian real estate market in 2024, forecasting a significant downturn that could wipe out over a decade’s worth of gains. Dent, well-recognized for his analysis on market trends and generational consumer spending habits, issued a stern warning during his appearance on Channel Nine’s Today show. He predicts that the global economy might experience the most severe economic shock since the 1930s Great Depression.

Artificial Economic Growth Since 2009

Dent argues that the economic expansion witnessed globally since 2009 has been catalyzed by artificial stimuli primarily from the US and Europe. These stimuli include immense borrowing and rampant creation of money, leading to hyperinflated asset prices and bubbles in key economic sectors, specifically the stock market and real estate.

Australia’s Property Market: A Gigantic Bubble

Dent’s concern chiefly revolves around Australia’s property market, which he perceives as one of the world’s most substantial bubbles, second only to China’s. He posits that property values might revert to levels seen in 2012, implying a potential massive loss for property owners. Dent also foresees a considerable fall in the Australian Share Market, with the S&P/ASX 200 Index potentially halving in value from around 7600 to a meager 3500.

Impact on America and Long-Term Prospects for Australia

While Dent’s predictions for America are even more drastic, forecasting losses of 60% in the main stock market and a shocking 90% in the Nasdaq, he believes that the ramifications will be less disastrous than historical economic downturns due to the existence of modern economic safeguards. Despite the gloomy outlook, Dent remains hopeful about Australia’s long-term prospects. He cites favorable demographic trends and high-quality immigration from Asia as driving forces that will fuel a robust recovery starting in 2025, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Other Economic Analysts’ Projections

Other economic analysts, including institutions like the International Monetary Fund and Vanguard Investments, project slower economic growth and escalating interest rates, but their predictions are not as pessimistic as Dent’s. Property analyst Louis Christopher from SQM Research anticipates a smaller dip in housing prices, with some cities like Perth and Brisbane likely to experience price increases due to demand for commodities such as iron ore.

