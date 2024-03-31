Easter Weekend Traffic Surge: Major Routes Clogged as Millions Travel

As Easter weekend approaches, millions of travelers are hitting the roads and skies, leading to significant congestion and delays. This surge in travel activity is affecting major routes across the country, with airports also bracing for a high volume of passengers. Insights from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), motoring organizations, and traffic information companies underscore the widespread impact of the holiday rush.

Unprecedented Traffic Volumes Expected

With Easter marking a traditional time for family gatherings and holiday excursions, the nation's highways are witnessing a remarkable increase in vehicular traffic. According to the motoring company RAC, an estimated 14 million Easter getaway trips are anticipated, potentially doubling travel times on popular routes such as the M25 and M5 southbound. Traffic information software company Inrix has pinpointed the afternoon of March 28 between 2 pm and 7 pm as the peak travel period, advising drivers to plan accordingly to avoid the worst congestion.

Air Travel Faces Turbulence

Alongside road traffic, airports are experiencing a surge in passenger volumes. The TSA reported screening 2.7 million people on Thursday alone, with Manchester Airport preparing for 320,000 passengers, an 8% increase from the previous year. However, the skies are not without their challenges. A United Flight recently made an emergency landing due to turbulence, highlighting the potential risks faced by air travelers during this busy period. With weather conditions expected to cause further disruptions, passengers are urged to check their flight statuses and plan for longer waiting times at security checkpoints.

Additional Challenges for Travelers

Travelers are also contending with higher gas prices and the impact of ongoing engineering works on rail services. The national average for gas prices stands at $3.53 per gallon, squeezing holiday budgets even tighter. Meanwhile, Network Rail has advised passengers to check their journey details in advance due to scheduled engineering works, which could affect train services. At the Dover border, French authorities have intensified monitoring, potentially leading to longer wait times for those traveling to or from the UK.

As the Easter long weekend draws to a close, travelers across the country are grappling with the realities of heavy traffic, both on the ground and in the air. This annual travel rush underscores the importance of careful planning and patience, as millions seek to reach their holiday destinations. While the congestion and delays may test the spirits of many, the promise of Easter gatherings and the onset of spring offer a hopeful destination at