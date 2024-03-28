Easter 2024 Trading Hours: Guide to Australia's Major Stores and Bottle Shops

With the Easter long weekend approaching, Australians are gearing up for a time of celebration, relaxation, and, of course, preparation. Key to these preparations are the operating hours of major stores and bottle shops across the country. This year, there's a mix of closures and extended trading hours, with specific details varying by location and store type.

Advertisment

A Comprehensive Overview

Australia's leading bottle shops, including Dan Murphy's, BWS, Liquorland, First Choice, and Vintage Cellars, have outlined their trading hours for the Easter 2024 long weekend. Notably, while most stores will be closed on Good Friday, there are exceptions, particularly in Victoria and South Australia. Easter Saturday sees a return to regular trading hours for most, but Easter Sunday and Monday will have varied trading hours depending on the location. Dan Murphy's has advised customers to check local store trading hours, and Coles Liquor has encouraged checking the websites of Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice for specific details.

Brisbane's Easter Trading Scene

Advertisment

Brisbane residents can also expect a mix of closures and special trading hours across major retailers, restaurants, government services, public transport, and churches over the long weekend. The Courier Mail offers a detailed guide to what's open and when, highlighting the importance of planning ahead to ensure a smooth and enjoyable Easter weekend.

Planning Ahead Is Key

Given the variations in trading hours and closures over the Easter long weekend, Australians are encouraged to plan their shopping and activities in advance. Checking the specific trading hours of your local stores and services can save time and inconvenience, ensuring a more relaxed and enjoyable holiday period. With some stores offering extended hours, there's also the opportunity to make the most of the long weekend for those last-minute needs.

As the Easter 2024 long weekend approaches, the changing trading hours of Australia's major stores and bottle shops serve as a reminder to plan ahead. Whether it's securing your Easter Sunday roast or ensuring you have all the ingredients for your holiday cocktails, a little foresight can ensure a seamless and festive Easter celebration for everyone involved.