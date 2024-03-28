Easter 2024 Shopping Guide: Australia's Major Stores' Holiday Hours Unveiled

As the Easter long weekend approaches, Australians are gearing up for a mix of relaxation, celebration, and, of course, shopping. Knowing when your favorite stores are open is essential for planning your long weekend efficiently. This year, a comprehensive guide to the opening hours of Australia's major retailers, including supermarkets, bottle shops, and department stores, has been released, shedding light on which outlets will welcome shoppers and when.

Supermarket Standouts: Harris Farm Markets Leads the Pack

Among supermarkets, Harris Farm Markets takes the lead by staying open throughout the long weekend, offering uninterrupted access to fresh produce and groceries. This contrasts with other supermarket giants like Coles and Woolworths, which will observe more traditional holiday closures. Detailed information on selective opening hours for Coles, Woolworths, Aldi, and IGA stores provides consumers with options for their grocery shopping needs during the holiday period. Bunnings, a favorite for home improvement enthusiasts, also joins the list with specific opening times for those looking to embark on DIY projects over the break.

Liquor Stores' Limited Hours

Liquor store hours also see variations, with Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Liquorland, First Choice, and Vintage Cellars announcing their trading schedules. BWS stores, in particular, will remain closed on Good Friday, with exceptions in Victoria and South Australia, but will resume regular trading for the remainder of the weekend. This information allows Australians to plan their purchases and ensure they have everything needed to celebrate the Easter festivities properly.

Retail and Department Store Readiness

For those interested in retail therapy or needing to pick up last-minute Easter supplies, Kmart, Bunnings, Big W, Westfield, Target, and Best&Less have disclosed their Easter trading hours. Offering a state-by-state breakdown, these details assist shoppers in navigating the holiday hours across different regions, ensuring no one misses out on the opportunity to shop for essentials or indulge in some retail leisure.

As we approach the Easter long weekend, Australians now have a clear guide to when and where they can shop. This year's comprehensive opening hours information for major stores across the country ensures everyone can plan their holiday weekend with ease, whether it involves preparing a festive meal, undertaking a home improvement project, or enjoying some retail therapy. With careful planning, Australians can make the most of the long weekend, keeping traditions alive and making new memories along the way.