Easter 2024 Opening Hours: Supermarkets, Bottle Shops, and More

As Easter 2024 approaches, many are wondering about the trading hours for supermarkets, bottle shops, and shopping centres during the long weekend. This period, known for its significance in various cultures and religions, also comes with specific trading restrictions that can affect your holiday plans. Whether you're stocking up on hot cross buns or planning a festive gathering, knowing when stores are open is crucial.

Overview of Trading Hours

Detailed information has been provided on the opening hours during the Easter long weekend, noting that major supermarkets will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. This includes popular chains such as Woolworths, Coles, and Aldi. However, there are exceptions and specific rules for trading on Easter Sunday that vary by location. Bottle shops also have adjusted hours, with some closures on Good Friday. For those planning to visit local attractions, such as museums and zoos, it's advisable to check their operating hours, as many remain open to the public.

Local Exceptions and Special Openings

In certain areas, like Mosman, detailed schedules for supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants have been shared. Establishments such as Ritchies IGA, Harris Farm, and various local bottle shops have their own set of opening hours throughout the weekend, offering more flexibility for residents and visitors alike. It's important to note that these hours can differ significantly from the general guidance, highlighting the need for residents to check specifics for their area.

Planning Your Easter Weekend

For those celebrating Easter or simply enjoying the long weekend, planning ahead is key. With the closures on Good Friday and Easter Sunday at many major supermarkets and bottle shops, it's advisable to do your shopping in advance. Meanwhile, the extended hours at some local establishments provide an opportunity to grab any last-minute necessities or enjoy dining out. As always, checking directly with the stores or local council websites can offer the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Understanding the trading hours during the Easter 2024 long weekend is essential for seamless holiday preparations. With major supermarkets and bottle shops observing specific closures, and local exceptions providing some flexibility, there's ample opportunity to plan accordingly. Whether it's for religious observances, family gatherings, or simply enjoying the extended break, being aware of these hours can help ensure a stress-free and enjoyable weekend for everyone involved.