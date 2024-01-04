East Coast Investors Fuel Perth’s Property Boom

Perth’s property boom, fueled by investors from Australia’s east coast, is making waves in the real estate market. Home values in the south-eastern suburb of Armadale surged by an impressive 25% in 2023, illustrating the intensity of this financial fervor. Local real estate agents estimate that a staggering 70% of potential buyers hail from the opposite coast, attracted by the relative affordability of Perth’s market compared to their home states.

The Rising Tide of Property Prices

As the influx of interstate interest continues to swell, property prices are riding the wave. Homes in Armadale are selling for significant profits, with one resident pocketing a cool $300,000 profit on his property, underscoring the area’s 25% increase in home values in the past year.

Impact on Rental Costs

Not surprisingly, this high demand is exerting upward pressure on rental costs. The average rent in Perth has soared to $600 per week, marking a 15% increase from 2022. Some suburbs, like Kewdale, have been hit harder, experiencing rent hikes of up to 20% compared to the previous month.

Supply Shortage Remains Critical

While a minor uptick in housing stock and some stabilization in rents have been observed, Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA) president Joe White warns that the supply shortage remains a critical issue. However, this high level of interstate interest might offer a glimmer of hope for renters. As east coast investors keep properties within the rental pool, it could potentially counterbalance the loss of 18,000-20,000 properties from the rental market post-COVID, which led to a severe plummet in rental vacancy rates.