en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

East Coast Investors Fuel Perth’s Property Boom

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
East Coast Investors Fuel Perth’s Property Boom

Perth’s property boom, fueled by investors from Australia’s east coast, is making waves in the real estate market. Home values in the south-eastern suburb of Armadale surged by an impressive 25% in 2023, illustrating the intensity of this financial fervor. Local real estate agents estimate that a staggering 70% of potential buyers hail from the opposite coast, attracted by the relative affordability of Perth’s market compared to their home states.

The Rising Tide of Property Prices

As the influx of interstate interest continues to swell, property prices are riding the wave. Homes in Armadale are selling for significant profits, with one resident pocketing a cool $300,000 profit on his property, underscoring the area’s 25% increase in home values in the past year.

Impact on Rental Costs

Not surprisingly, this high demand is exerting upward pressure on rental costs. The average rent in Perth has soared to $600 per week, marking a 15% increase from 2022. Some suburbs, like Kewdale, have been hit harder, experiencing rent hikes of up to 20% compared to the previous month.

Supply Shortage Remains Critical

While a minor uptick in housing stock and some stabilization in rents have been observed, Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA) president Joe White warns that the supply shortage remains a critical issue. However, this high level of interstate interest might offer a glimmer of hope for renters. As east coast investors keep properties within the rental pool, it could potentially counterbalance the loss of 18,000-20,000 properties from the rental market post-COVID, which led to a severe plummet in rental vacancy rates.

0
Australia Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Chicago The Musical Takes the Stage in Brisbane: An Experience Enhanced by Luxurious Hospitality
January 4 marks a significant date for theater enthusiasts in Brisbane, as Chicago The Musical, the longest-running Broadway show, opens its curtains at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC. The acclaimed production, renowned for its gripping narrative of murder, greed, corruption, and treachery, is set to captivate audiences with its remarkable cast, featuring luminaries such as Anthony
Chicago The Musical Takes the Stage in Brisbane: An Experience Enhanced by Luxurious Hospitality
South Western Times: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped 2023
4 mins ago
South Western Times: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped 2023
NSW Government's Plan to Demolish Glebe Housing Block Ignites Controversy
5 mins ago
NSW Government's Plan to Demolish Glebe Housing Block Ignites Controversy
Man's Quest for Recyclables Sparks Discussion on Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme
2 mins ago
Man's Quest for Recyclables Sparks Discussion on Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme
Glebe Public Housing Block Faces Demolition Amid Controversy
3 mins ago
Glebe Public Housing Block Faces Demolition Amid Controversy
NSW Government's Controversial Demolition Plan for Glebe Public Housing Stirs Debate
4 mins ago
NSW Government's Controversial Demolition Plan for Glebe Public Housing Stirs Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
14 seconds
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
15 seconds
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
36 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
37 seconds
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
39 seconds
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
45 seconds
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
47 seconds
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
1 min
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
2 mins
Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app