Eamon Ryan Calls for Urgent Overhaul of WA’s Troubled Juvenile Detention System

In a stark call to action, Eamon Ryan, Western Australia’s prisons inspector, has demanded immediate and comprehensive reform of the state’s troubled juvenile detention system. This urgent appeal follows the release of a distressing video showing extreme treatment of a suicidal 16-year-old detainee, a sight that Ryan described as ‘incredibly traumatic’.

Disturbing Footage Exposes Harsh Treatment

The footage, sourced from body-worn cameras and CCTV at Banksia Hill and Unit 18, captures the young detainee’s harsh treatment. The teenager was held in a ‘figure four’ hold, a restraining technique that has since been banned. Additionally, the juvenile was shackled, his clothes forcibly removed, and he was dressed in a tear-resistant gown, all while being confined to a cell.

A System in Crisis

The incident underlines the existing problems within Western Australia’s juvenile detention system, already in crisis. Ryan’s call for an urgent overhaul highlights the severity of the issues at hand. The ‘figure four’ hold used on the teenager is an aggressive restraining technique that has already been prohibited, demonstrating a disregard for established regulations.

The Path to Reform

While the disturbing footage underscores the urgent need for reform, the path to change remains uncertain. Ryan’s call to action has shed light on the crisis, but the response from the government and the steps that will be taken to address these pressing issues will ultimately determine the future of juvenile detention in Western Australia.