Australia

Eagers Automotive Hit by Cyber Attack: Trading Halt and Potential Data Breaches

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:45 pm EST
Australia’s leading car dealership, Eagers Automotive, was hit by a cyber attack on December 27, 2023, prompting a trading halt and raising concerns over potential data breaches. The attack resulted in disruptions to the company’s IT systems, affecting operations across Australia and New Zealand. Although the full extent of the breach remains unknown, an urgent investigation has been initiated with the help of external experts.

Immediate Impact on Business Operations

The cyber incident has had an immediate impact on the company’s ability to finalize transactions for certain new vehicles. This has led to a deferral in the recognition of these transactions across the last five days of December, expected to affect the company’s statutory profit before tax for fiscal 2023. Despite this setback, Eagers Automotive remains confident of delivering a record underlying operating profit before tax for the 2023 financial year.

Customer Data Security: A Priority

With over 300 outlets across Australia and New Zealand, generating $8.2 billion in sales revenue from selling major brands like Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Ford, the cyber incident raises serious concerns about customer data security. Eagers Automotive has not yet detected unauthorized access to customer or employee information but has urged its customers to remain vigilant for any suspicious activities. The company’s priority is to minimize the impact on its customers and employees while restoring normal operations at the earliest.

A Rising Trend of Cyber Attacks

The incident at Eagers Automotive is part of a larger pattern of cyber incidents targeting businesses across Australia. Recent events include a data breach in an affluent suburb and a cyber attack on a popular probiotic drink company, with data published on the dark web. These persistent threats underline the need for robust security measures to protect sensitive data and sustain operations. They also highlight the urgency for revisions in cyber security regulations and the establishment of new agencies to manage government investment and coordinate responses to cyber threats.

Australia Business Cybersecurity
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

