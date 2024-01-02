en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Eagers Automotive Falls Victim to Major Cybersecurity Breach

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Eagers Automotive Falls Victim to Major Cybersecurity Breach

In an unsettling turn of events, Australia’s largest car dealership, Eagers Automotive, has fallen victim to a major cybersecurity breach. The incident, which occurred shortly after Christmas, saw cybercriminals gaining unauthorized access to parts of the company’s IT system, disrupting business operations and resulting in the theft of an undisclosed amount of data.

A Cyber Attack with Far-Reaching Implications

The intrusion into Eagers Automotive’s digital infrastructure has had a widespread impact, affecting car deliveries, service, and parts operations in both Australia and New Zealand. The company, which also operates in New Zealand, had to temporarily cease trading on the Australian Securities Exchange due to the ramifications of the attack on its IT systems.

Despite the severity of the breach, the company does not expect it to significantly impact its financial results for the 2023 fiscal year. However, beyond the immediate operational disruptions and financial implications, the cyber attack has raised grave concerns about potential data misuse.

Data Theft and Potential Misuse

While the specific details of the data compromised have not been disclosed, it has been confirmed that ‘some’ data was stolen in the attack. The company is in the process of informing a small number of individuals who are at serious risk of data misuse. The exact number of affected individuals has not been disclosed, but the situation underscores the serious risks associated with cyber threats.

An Unsettling Trend in Cybersecurity Breaches

This incident involving Eagers Automotive is part of an alarming trend of increasing cybersecurity breaches targeting Australian corporations. It serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for robust digital security measures and government reforms to protect businesses and their customers from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

While specific actions taken by Eagers Automotive to address the security breach and mitigate potential harm to its customers have not been disclosed, it is likely that the company is taking necessary steps to manage the situation. The company has stated that it will notify affected individuals and provide support and guidance as necessary.

0
Australia Automotive Cybersecurity
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian IDF Tank Commander Lior Sivan Killed in Gaza

By Geeta Pillai

Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park

By Geeta Pillai

2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports

By Salman Khan

Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International

By Salman Khan

David Warner Reflects on 'Sandpapergate' Scandal Ahead of Final Test ...
@Australia · 7 mins
David Warner Reflects on 'Sandpapergate' Scandal Ahead of Final Test ...
heart comment 0
Ex-World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Ex-World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
Flash Floods Rock Queensland’s Gold Coast: A Community on Edge

By Geeta Pillai

Flash Floods Rock Queensland's Gold Coast: A Community on Edge
Australia’s Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark
Sydney’s Minns Government Introduces Cost of Living Relief Plan for Drivers

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's Minns Government Introduces Cost of Living Relief Plan for Drivers
Latest Headlines
World News
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
14 seconds
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
5 mins
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
5 mins
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
6 mins
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
7 mins
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
7 mins
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert
7 mins
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporting Ailing Ahi
7 mins
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporting Ailing Ahi
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
7 mins
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app