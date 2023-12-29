Eagers Automotive Falls Prey to Cyber Attack: Trading Halted, Investigation Underway

On December 27, 2023, Eagers Automotive, Australia’s largest car dealership, was hit by a cyber attack. The assault has disrupted the company’s IT systems across its various operating locations, leading to a halt in trading. The company, which boasts over 300 dealerships across Australia and New Zealand and has an annual sales revenue of $8.2 billion, has yet to determine the full extent of the attack’s repercussions.

Cyber Attack Impact

The cyber incident has severely impacted Eagers Automotive’s ability to finalize transactions for certain new vehicles. This situation has led to a deferral in the recognition of these transactions, which is expected to affect the company’s profit before tax for the fiscal year 2023. However, despite this setback, the automotive giant remains confident of delivering a record profit for the 2023 financial year.

Investigation and Response

In response to the incident, Eagers Automotive has appointed external experts to conduct an urgent investigation. The primary focus of this investigation is to ascertain the impact of the attack, including whether customer or employee data has been compromised. While no unauthorized access has been detected so far, the company has warned customers to remain vigilant for any suspicious activity as the inquiry progresses.

Cyber Security Concerns

The cyber attack on Eagers Automotive is the latest in a series of cyber incidents targeting businesses across Australia. This prevalence underscores the urgent need for robust security measures and revisions in cyber security regulations. The Australian government has responded to the rise in cyber intrusions by reforming security rules and setting up an agency to oversee responses to hacker attacks.