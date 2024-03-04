Dune: Awakening Unveils Base-Building and Tax Mechanics in Latest Gameplay Trailer

Since its initial reveal in 2022, the highly anticipated survival MMO, Dune: Awakening, has intrigued fans with the promise of a vast, seamless experience on Arrakis. A new gameplay trailer, coupled with insights from Funcom's creative director Joel Bylos, sheds light on the game's innovative base-building and tax system, deeply rooted in Dune's rich lore.

Advertisment

Surviving Arrakis: Building Your Own Legacy

Players begin their journey on the spice-rich planet of Arrakis as newcomers, aiming to survive its harsh conditions and thrive. After a close encounter with a sandworm, the next logical step involves mining for resources, claiming a piece of land, and constructing a base. Joel Bylos explains the concept of an imperial fief and how players can create a sub-fief console to claim their share of Arrakis, subsequently owing taxes to the Emperor. Drawing inspiration from Funcom's Conan Exiles, Dune: Awakening's base-building allows players to start small and expand, emphasizing the importance of crafting and specialization within the game.

Expansion and Maintenance: The Cost of Growth

Advertisment

As players' ambitions grow, so does their footprint on Arrakis. Bylos discusses the use of 'staking rods' to expand the buildable area, a feature that comes with its financial burdens and maintenance costs. This mechanic adds a strategic layer to the game, encouraging players to carefully plan their expansion and manage resources effectively. Furthermore, the innovative blueprint system allows players to replicate their bases in the 'deep desert,' a riskier part of the planet prone to devastating storms, adding a dynamic challenge to the survival experience.

Creating a Home Among the Dunes

The essence of survival games, according to Bylos, lies in the ability to create something personal in the game's world. Dune: Awakening aims to capture this sentiment by enabling players to stake their claim on Arrakis, build and maintain their home, and compete with others for resources and territory. This approach not only taps into a deep psychological desire for ownership and creation but also ensures that players remain engaged with the game's world and its challenges.

As Dune: Awakening moves closer to its launch, the latest gameplay trailer and details from the creative team highlight the game's unique blend of survival mechanics, multiplayer interactions, and lore-driven narrative. Players eagerly awaiting their chance to explore the vast deserts of Arrakis can look forward to a rich, immersive experience that goes beyond the typical survival MMO.