Drug-Related Offender Granted Home Detention Bail in Kalgoorlie-Boulder

In a surprising turn of events, George Michael Delali Agbadzi, a 38-year-old resident of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, was granted home detention bail after appearing in the Kalgoorlie Magistrates Court. Agbadzi faced numerous charges, including five counts of possessing prohibited drugs, two counts of possessing controlled or prescription drugs, and one count of owning a prohibited weapon.

Agbadzi's Offenses and Release

Despite the serious nature of his charges, Agbadzi, who was already under home detention bail, was allowed to return to the community. The prohibited drugs in his possession included testosterone, human growth hormones, and Viagra. However, details on the reasons for the court's decision or the conditions of his bail were not clarified.

Simultaneous Drug Cases in Kalgoorlie

In an unrelated case, Deng Kiir Dau, a 34-year-old Perth man, pleaded not guilty to four charges of drug trafficking and possession in the Kalgoorlie Magistrate's Court. Dau and his co-accused, Rose Omozee Drew, were arrested at the Eucla border crossing with 2.2 kilograms of methylamphetamine and 1.4kg of cocaine. Dau, who had previously admitted to police that the drugs were his and he intended to sell them, had his bail extended and will appear in the Kalgoorlie District Court on May 15.

Drugs and Crime in Kalgoorlie-Boulder

The recent cases highlight the growing concern over drug-related crimes in the Kalgoorlie-Boulder area. The release of Agbadzi, despite the severe charges against him, raises questions about the effectiveness of the justice system in dealing with such cases. Meanwhile, Dau's case underscores the challenges law enforcement agencies face in curbing drug trafficking.