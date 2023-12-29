en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Drowning Deaths Surge in Australia: A Call for Increased Water Safety

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:10 pm EST
Drowning Deaths Surge in Australia: A Call for Increased Water Safety

In the wake of numerous tragic incidents, Australia is facing a dire rise in drowning deaths. The alarming trend has been highlighted by Laurie Lawrence, the founder of Laurie Lawrence Swim School, who describes the situation as a “huge issue.” The poignant case of 35-year-old Seti Tuaopepe, who drowned at Penrith Beach on Boxing Day, has brought the issue into sharp focus.

A Series of Tragic Drowning Incidents

A series of fatal water-related incidents have marred the Christmas break. One such incident led to the death of a two-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool in northern NSW. The case of Tanya Hehir, a mother and outdoor adventurer, who drowned in a weir in Queensland on Boxing Day, has further underscored the severity of the issue. The latest statistics from Royal Life Saving Australia reveal that approximately 30 people have drowned across the nation since the start of December, marking an increase of six deaths compared to last year.

The Impact of Drowning Incidents

The tragic loss of life has a profound impact on families and communities. The case of Seti Tuaopepe is particularly heartbreaking. Involved in a paddleboarding incident, Tuaopepe lost his life trying to assist his children in the water. Despite efforts to help him, he did not resurface, and his body was found later that evening. Such incidents send ripples of grief and trauma through the immediate family and the broader community.

Measures to Enhance Safety

In response to the surge in drowning deaths, authorities are taking proactive steps to enhance water safety. These measures include advocating for swimming at patrolled beaches, promoting sobriety when swimming, and encouraging the use of resources such as the Beachsafe App. The National Drowning Report has identified alcohol consumption as a contributing factor in many cases, further underlining the importance of responsible behavior around water.

0
Accidents Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online

By Salman Khan

Explosion at National Theatre Premises in Nigeria Sparks Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Motorist Escapes Injury as Campervan is Swept Off Road by Strong Winds in Co Clare

By BNN Correspondents

British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident ...
@Accidents · 51 mins
Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident ...
heart comment 0
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Unanticipated Chaos in Moscow: Resident Damages 13 Parked Vehicles

By BNN Correspondents

Unanticipated Chaos in Moscow: Resident Damages 13 Parked Vehicles
A Life Altered: Sarah de Lagarde’s Tragic Tube Station Accident

By BNN Correspondents

A Life Altered: Sarah de Lagarde's Tragic Tube Station Accident
Quezon City Tragedy: Driver’s Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Tragedy: Driver's Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
11 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
17 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
21 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
22 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
24 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
26 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
34 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
34 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
35 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
17 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
34 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
37 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app