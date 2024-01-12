en English
Accidents

Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Two men found themselves in the grasp of Cannington detectives after a dramatic car chase that started in Thornlie and ended near Perth Airport. The chase, which involved an allegedly stolen car, concluded after police successfully deployed a stinger device. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, starting at 11.50 am, and culminated in the suspects’ arrests, with no mention of injuries or additional incidents.

High-Speed Chase and Arrest

A raft of charges awaits the two men who led the police on a pursuit that would befit a Hollywood action movie. The chase started in Thornlie, a suburb of Perth, and concluded near Perth Airport. The police used a stinger device to halt the stolen car effectively, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Ensuing Investigation

The Cannington detectives now hold the reins of the investigation. The suspects face multiple charges, stemming not only from the alleged car theft but also from the high-speed chase that ensued. The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be pending.

Accidents Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

