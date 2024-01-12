Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport

Two men found themselves in the grasp of Cannington detectives after a dramatic car chase that started in Thornlie and ended near Perth Airport. The chase, which involved an allegedly stolen car, concluded after police successfully deployed a stinger device. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, starting at 11.50 am, and culminated in the suspects’ arrests, with no mention of injuries or additional incidents.

High-Speed Chase and Arrest

A raft of charges awaits the two men who led the police on a pursuit that would befit a Hollywood action movie. The chase started in Thornlie, a suburb of Perth, and concluded near Perth Airport. The police used a stinger device to halt the stolen car effectively, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Ensuing Investigation

The Cannington detectives now hold the reins of the investigation. The suspects face multiple charges, stemming not only from the alleged car theft but also from the high-speed chase that ensued. The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be pending.

