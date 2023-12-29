en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Double Tragedy Strikes Queensland Family: Community Rallies in Support

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST
Double Tragedy Strikes Queensland Family: Community Rallies in Support

In a series of unfortunate events, the Nunn family of Queensland experienced a dual tragedy on Boxing Day, as they mourned the loss of their father, Tony Nunn, and their home. Tony, who had been battling bowel cancer that had metastasized to his liver and kidneys, passed away in the morning, leaving behind a wife and two children. His demise was followed by another calamity when the family’s house was razed to the ground by a fire later in the evening. The family, known for their extensive community involvement and contributions to a local rescue charity, fortunately, were not at home during the incident.

A Community United in Tragedy

The Nunn family were at Bronwyn Nunn’s mother’s house at the time of the fire, the wife of the late Tony Nunn and mother to Bradley and Laura. Their house, now a smoldering ruin, was more than just a structure of brick and mortar. It was a home filled with memories of a man who was a pillar of strength to his family and community. The family’s ordeal resonates deeply with the community, leading to an outpouring of support. A GoFundMe campaign initiated for the family has already accumulated almost $16,000.

Children Coping with Loss

Bradley and Laura, the young children of Tony and Bronwyn, are attempting to grapple with their sudden loss. The community, aware of the children’s pain, is rallying around them, providing emotional support and assistance in these trying times. Efforts are underway to replace a violin for Laura, which she received as a Christmas gift but tragically lost in the fire. The community’s solidarity in the face of this adversity is a testament to the human spirit and its capacity for empathy and generosity.

Investigation Underway

Queensland police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire that engulfed the Nunn family home. As the community comes together to support the Nunn family, the hope is that truth will emerge and provide some closure to this tragic incident. The double tragedy has left a scar on the community, but it has also highlighted the power of unity, the strength of the human spirit, and the enduring capacity of people to help one another in times of crisis.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online

By Salman Khan

Explosion at National Theatre Premises in Nigeria Sparks Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Motorist Escapes Injury as Campervan is Swept Off Road by Strong Winds in Co Clare

By BNN Correspondents

British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident ...
@Accidents · 51 mins
Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident ...
heart comment 0
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Unanticipated Chaos in Moscow: Resident Damages 13 Parked Vehicles

By BNN Correspondents

Unanticipated Chaos in Moscow: Resident Damages 13 Parked Vehicles
A Life Altered: Sarah de Lagarde’s Tragic Tube Station Accident

By BNN Correspondents

A Life Altered: Sarah de Lagarde's Tragic Tube Station Accident
Quezon City Tragedy: Driver’s Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Tragedy: Driver's Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
11 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
16 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
21 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
22 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
24 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
26 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
34 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
34 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
35 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
16 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
34 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
36 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app