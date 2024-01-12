en English
Accidents

Double Fire at Melbourne Tobacco Store Sparks Arson Investigation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
A south-west Melbourne tobacco store finds itself at the center of a disturbing series of events, marked by two fires within a span of 24 hours. The first incident occurred when the store was targeted in an attack, where offenders hurled jerry cans into the establishment, setting it ablaze. The second fire followed an alarming sequence where a vehicle rammed into the store, instigating another fire.

Connection to Organized Crime?

These unsettling incidents are currently under the scrutiny of the Victoria Police, specifically the detectives from Taskforce Lunar. This taskforce was established to investigate a series of nearly 30 fires at Victorian businesses, predominantly tobacco stores, within a timeframe of six months. The police have voiced that this investigation will encompass a broad spectrum of criminal activities linked to a continuing dispute involving organized crime groups.

Is Arson the Cause?

While the specifics of these incidents, such as the exact extent of damage or potential casualties, remain undisclosed, authorities have deemed the occurrences suspicious. Given the repeated nature of the fires, investigators are likely to explore the possibility of arson. The offenders are alleged to have deliberately crashed a vehicle into the store, suggesting an intentional act of setting the establishment on fire.

Community Awaits Further Information

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains on edge, awaiting further details. The incidents have raised concerns about the potential involvement of organized crime groups, specifically outlaw motorcycle gangs and Middle Eastern crime factions, in these fires. The police are also investigating the potential links to several other fires that have damaged tobacco shops in Melbourne and regional Victoria over the past year.

Accidents Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

