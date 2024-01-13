en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings

In a flagrant defiance of regulatory warnings, Dominique Grubisa, a self-proclaimed property and law expert, continues to peddle her discredited ‘wealth creation’ courses. Despite being called out by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for her dishonest practices, Grubisa remains undeterred, attracting unsuspecting individuals with her high-priced programs.

ASIC’s Warnings Against Grubisa

In April 2022, ASIC issued public warnings against Grubisa for her deceptive business practices. The regulatory body described her as having a ‘habit of not telling the truth’, a damning indictment that seems to have done little to curtail her activities. Persistently, Grubisa conducts seminars and webinars, promoting her programs to an audience seemingly unaware of the regulatory red flags.

Plagiarism and Misrepresentation at the Core

Investigations into Grubisa’s operations reveal a troubling pattern of plagiarism and misrepresentation. Training materials for her mentoring program contain content lifted directly from various authors, with her ‘Negotiation Secrets’ manual found to extensively copy works by Stephen Schiffman and Siimon Reynolds, among others. In a further twist, Grubisa has appropriated success stories and case studies from other professionals, falsely passing them off as her own.

Costly Programs Attracting Credulous Individuals

Despite the public exposure of Grubisa’s fraudulent activities, her programs, which come with a hefty price tag of between $25,000 and $50,000, continue to attract credulous individuals. A disturbing testament to the allure of ‘get rich quick’ schemes and the power of persuasive marketing.

Misrepresentation of Legal Standing

Further compounding her deceit, Grubisa has misrepresented her legal standing. Despite not being entitled to practice law, she continues to offer legal advice to her clients. She has also been found to lie about the involvement of her parents, who were struck off, in providing legal advice under pseudonyms.

This article serves as a stark warning about the dangers of engaging with Grubisa’s deceptive business practices. It underscores the importance of due diligence before investing in programs that promise quick wealth and underscores the need for regulatory bodies to take decisive action against such fraudulent practices.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
12 mins ago
Tasmania Celebrates Coronation of Native Princess Mary with Unique Tributes
As Tasmania’s very own Crown Princess Mary of Denmark prepares for her coronation, the island state is gearing up for an exceptional celebration. From public buildings adorned in the colors of the Danish flag to a unique Huon Pine table for the royal couple, Tasmania is leaving no stone unturned in honoring its home-grown Princess,
Tasmania Celebrates Coronation of Native Princess Mary with Unique Tributes
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
1 hour ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
Monsoon Threat Looms Over Flood Recovery Efforts in Far North Queensland
1 hour ago
Monsoon Threat Looms Over Flood Recovery Efforts in Far North Queensland
Deadly Encounter: Adelaide Mother Finds Red-Bellied Black Snake in Fridge
25 mins ago
Deadly Encounter: Adelaide Mother Finds Red-Bellied Black Snake in Fridge
Queensland's Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises
29 mins ago
Queensland's Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
46 mins ago
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient
5 seconds
Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
9 seconds
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
WWE's Missed Opportunity: The Unraveling of Hit Row
57 seconds
WWE's Missed Opportunity: The Unraveling of Hit Row
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
2 mins
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
3 mins
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
4 mins
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
5 mins
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
7 mins
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
7 mins
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app