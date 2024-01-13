Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings

In a flagrant defiance of regulatory warnings, Dominique Grubisa, a self-proclaimed property and law expert, continues to peddle her discredited ‘wealth creation’ courses. Despite being called out by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for her dishonest practices, Grubisa remains undeterred, attracting unsuspecting individuals with her high-priced programs.

ASIC’s Warnings Against Grubisa

In April 2022, ASIC issued public warnings against Grubisa for her deceptive business practices. The regulatory body described her as having a ‘habit of not telling the truth’, a damning indictment that seems to have done little to curtail her activities. Persistently, Grubisa conducts seminars and webinars, promoting her programs to an audience seemingly unaware of the regulatory red flags.

Plagiarism and Misrepresentation at the Core

Investigations into Grubisa’s operations reveal a troubling pattern of plagiarism and misrepresentation. Training materials for her mentoring program contain content lifted directly from various authors, with her ‘Negotiation Secrets’ manual found to extensively copy works by Stephen Schiffman and Siimon Reynolds, among others. In a further twist, Grubisa has appropriated success stories and case studies from other professionals, falsely passing them off as her own.

Costly Programs Attracting Credulous Individuals

Despite the public exposure of Grubisa’s fraudulent activities, her programs, which come with a hefty price tag of between $25,000 and $50,000, continue to attract credulous individuals. A disturbing testament to the allure of ‘get rich quick’ schemes and the power of persuasive marketing.

Misrepresentation of Legal Standing

Further compounding her deceit, Grubisa has misrepresented her legal standing. Despite not being entitled to practice law, she continues to offer legal advice to her clients. She has also been found to lie about the involvement of her parents, who were struck off, in providing legal advice under pseudonyms.

This article serves as a stark warning about the dangers of engaging with Grubisa’s deceptive business practices. It underscores the importance of due diligence before investing in programs that promise quick wealth and underscores the need for regulatory bodies to take decisive action against such fraudulent practices.