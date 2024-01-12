en English
Domestic Roaming: Australia’s Answer to Prolonged Telstra Outage?

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
In the wake of prolonged Telstra outages in Mount Maria, Central Queensland, following severe storms, the call for domestic roaming in Australia has been reignited. The inability to connect to alternative networks when their primary service was unavailable left residents without mobile services for almost two weeks, sparking a nationwide conversation around the need for reliable emergency communication solutions.

Domestic Roaming: A Potential Lifeline

Domestic roaming, a service allowing customers to switch to other networks when their primary one fails – a feature often employed during international travel – has been identified as a critical need in regional and remote areas. This need is especially heightened during emergencies, where connectivity serves as a lifeline. The Australian government has responded to the outcry, undertaking a review of the potential for emergency mobile roaming.

Universal Service Obligation: A Partial Solution

While the Universal Service Obligation exists to ensure access to landline telephones and payphones, it falls short when it comes to mobile phone service. This shortcoming became painfully apparent during the recent outage caused by storm damage to the electricity supply. The damage affected Telstra’s base stations and their backup power, leaving residents, including business owner Ed Schumann, in a lurch. The lack of reliable communication services led to significant losses for many.

Residents Respond to the Crisis

The outage and its fallout sparked frustration among residents who found themselves grappling with the lack of service, still saddled with corresponding bills. Some residents, desperate for a dependable connection, turned to satellite internet. The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are expected to produce a report on the issue in March. As Mount Maria waits for a solution, community members are creating backup plans to ensure communication during emergencies, a step they believe should be unnecessary if Telstra offered reliable service.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

