en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

DOJ Mum on Disciplinary Action After Controversial Detainee Incident

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
DOJ Mum on Disciplinary Action After Controversial Detainee Incident

The Department of Justice (DOJ) remains tight-lipped about the disciplinary action taken following a controversial incident involving the extreme restraint of a 16-year-old detainee. The episode, which sent shockwaves across the nation, transpired last year at Banksia Hill and Unit 18, where youth custodial and riot squad officers were caught on camera overpowering, pinning down with shields, and shackling the young individual after he threatened self-harm.

Explosive Footage Sheds Light on Incident

A video of the incident, exclusively obtained by The West Australian, depicted the turbulent situation in a startlingly graphic manner. It showcased the teenager crying out in distress while being held down in the now-outlawed “figure four” position. This controversial restraint method has been subject to widespread criticism and was subsequently banned due to its potential for causing physical harm.

DOJ’s Muted Response Raises Questions

The Department of Justice’s refusal to provide any specifics on punitive measures taken in response to this incident has stirred public concern. The lack of transparency has led to questions about the department’s handling of such incidents and whether the necessary steps have been taken to ensure they do not repeat in the future.

Implications for Youth Custody

This incident brings to the forefront serious concerns about the treatment of young detainees in custody. It underlines the urgent need for stringent review and reform in the strategies employed by custodial officers, especially in volatile situations. It also emphasizes the necessity for transparency and accountability in the justice system to maintain public trust.

0
Australia Courts & Law Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's Allure: Hong Kong Talent Migrates Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns

By Geeta Pillai

Man Tragically Dies in Sydney Apartment Fire, Investigation Underway

By Geeta Pillai

Ex-Footballer Len Gandini Faces Legal Heat Over File Access Dispute at His Law Firm

By Geeta Pillai

Eagers Automotive Falls Victim to Major Cybersecurity Breach ...
@Australia · 7 mins
Eagers Automotive Falls Victim to Major Cybersecurity Breach ...
heart comment 0
Australian IDF Tank Commander Lior Sivan Killed in Gaza

By Geeta Pillai

Australian IDF Tank Commander Lior Sivan Killed in Gaza
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park

By Geeta Pillai

Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports

By Salman Khan

2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International

By Salman Khan

Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
Latest Headlines
World News
Wangphu Village Calls for Action: A Plea for Governance Over Politics
1 min
Wangphu Village Calls for Action: A Plea for Governance Over Politics
Global Spotlight on Transgender Rights: WHO's Guide to Transgender Care Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Global Spotlight on Transgender Rights: WHO's Guide to Transgender Care Sparks Controversy
Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
2 mins
Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024
2 mins
British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan's Political Landscape
3 mins
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan's Political Landscape
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
3 mins
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes' Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics
3 mins
Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes' Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics
Election Tomorrow: A Public Demand or a Corporate Strategy?
4 mins
Election Tomorrow: A Public Demand or a Corporate Strategy?
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
7 mins
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app