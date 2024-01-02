DOJ Mum on Disciplinary Action After Controversial Detainee Incident

The Department of Justice (DOJ) remains tight-lipped about the disciplinary action taken following a controversial incident involving the extreme restraint of a 16-year-old detainee. The episode, which sent shockwaves across the nation, transpired last year at Banksia Hill and Unit 18, where youth custodial and riot squad officers were caught on camera overpowering, pinning down with shields, and shackling the young individual after he threatened self-harm.

Explosive Footage Sheds Light on Incident

A video of the incident, exclusively obtained by The West Australian, depicted the turbulent situation in a startlingly graphic manner. It showcased the teenager crying out in distress while being held down in the now-outlawed “figure four” position. This controversial restraint method has been subject to widespread criticism and was subsequently banned due to its potential for causing physical harm.

DOJ’s Muted Response Raises Questions

The Department of Justice’s refusal to provide any specifics on punitive measures taken in response to this incident has stirred public concern. The lack of transparency has led to questions about the department’s handling of such incidents and whether the necessary steps have been taken to ensure they do not repeat in the future.

Implications for Youth Custody

This incident brings to the forefront serious concerns about the treatment of young detainees in custody. It underlines the urgent need for stringent review and reform in the strategies employed by custodial officers, especially in volatile situations. It also emphasizes the necessity for transparency and accountability in the justice system to maintain public trust.