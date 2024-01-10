en English
Dog Shot Dead by Officer During Arrest, Owner Expresses Grief and Outrage

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
In an unfortunate turn of events, a dog attack during an arrest led to the fatal shooting of the canine by a police officer in Perth.

The incident, which resulted in injuries to both the arresting officer and the suspect, has sparked conversations about the circumstances under which force is used during police operations.

The dog, an eight-year-old French mastiff-Great Dane cross named Monty, was owned by former TV host Rob Dale.

The incident occurred when Monty attacked a suspect and a female police officer during an arrest. The officer, faced with the immediate threat of further injury, made the critical decision to shoot the dog.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment. The female officer’s injuries were serious, requiring surgery.

The WA Police department conducted a review of the incident and deemed the officer’s response reasonable and justified under the circumstances.

However, the incident has left its mark on the Dale family, with Dale’s young daughter reportedly devastated by the loss of their family pet.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

