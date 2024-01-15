Do You Need an Advanced Activity Tracker to Keep Fit? An Expert Weighs In

As we stride into a new year, many are armed with resolutions to improve their health and fitness. Aiding these endeavors are activity trackers, capable of collecting a wealth of data to help users monitor their physical activity levels. One such advocate for these devices is Corneel Vandelanotte, a Professorial Research Fellow at CQUniversity Australia.

Advertisment

Activity Trackers: An Ally in Fitness

Vandelanotte asserts that the simple act of monitoring is a potent predictor of physical activity. Many individuals tend to overestimate their activity levels, and having access to accurate, continuous data can motivate them to meet or surpass the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week. Most popular brands reliably track basic measures such as steps and 'activity minutes', making them an invaluable tool for the everyday user.

Unpacking Additional Features

Advertisment

While activity trackers offer a plethora of features, including resting heart rate, heart rate during exercise, maximal heart rate, and VO2max, Vandelanotte argues that these are not all necessary unless one has specific training objectives. He points out that trackers monitor resting heart rate effectively, but a dedicated heart rate monitor is superior during exercise. Maximal heart rate isn't accurately measured by trackers and doesn't reflect fitness levels, while VO2max, which correlates with fitness and mortality risk, is best measured in a lab, though trackers can give a rough estimate.

A Guide to Choosing the Right Tracker

With a multitude of brands like Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei, and Samsung vying for users' attention, choosing the right fitness tracker can seem daunting. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.63, reaching USD 18374.13 million by 2028, reflecting the growing demand. However, Vandelanotte concludes that for most people aiming to increase their activity levels, a basic activity tracker suffices, negating the need to invest in more expensive models with advanced features.

To conclude, activity trackers, with their ability to provide accurate, around-the-clock monitoring of physical activity levels, serve as a potent ally for individuals looking to boost their fitness levels. However, the decision to invest in advanced features should be dictated by one's specific fitness goals.