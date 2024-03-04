Divas and Duets: BREC to Transform into Opera House for One Night with WA Performers

An enchanting night of opera awaits at the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (BREC) on March 28, featuring sensational WA sopranos Rachelle Durkin and Dimity Shepherd in Divas and Duets. The performance, accompanied by pianist Mark Coughlan, promises a musical journey across continents and decades, making it a must-see event for opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Stellar Lineup in a Local Setting

Both Durkin and Shepherd have deep connections to Western Australia, adding a personal touch to this homecoming concert. Shepherd, with roots in the South West, anticipates a night filled with emotion and joy, especially performing alongside Durkin, a long-time friend and fellow WA Academy of Performing Arts alumnus. Durkin, returning from a 20-year stint in New York City, relishes the opportunity to perform in the serene South West, further enriching the event with a sense of community and warmth.

Exclusive Opera Experience

Attendees of Divas and Duets can expect a repertoire that blends beloved opera duets with unique pieces personally selected by Durkin and Shepherd. This curated musical experience, set against the backdrop of BREC's transformation into the Bunbury Opera House for the evening, offers an unparalleled opportunity for audiences to engage with opera in a new and intimate way. The night begins with a complimentary glass of bubbly from the Sky Bar, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets and Additional Information

With preparations in full swing, BREC is poised to host an unforgettable evening that showcases the rich talent of Western Australia's opera scene. Those interested in attending are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on this special occasion. For more details on the event and to purchase tickets, visitors can explore bunburyentertainment.com.

This unique blend of local talent, personal narratives, and opera excellence promises to leave a lasting impression on all who attend, further cementing BREC's reputation as a premier venue for performing arts in Western Australia. As the curtains draw close on what is set to be a mesmerizing night of music, the event will no doubt spark conversations and inspire a deeper appreciation for opera among its audience.