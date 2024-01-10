en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Disturbing Act at Melbourne Charity Shop Sparks Public Outrage

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Disturbing Act at Melbourne Charity Shop Sparks Public Outrage

In an unsettling turn of events, a shopper at the Sacred Heart Op Shop in Preston, Melbourne, was confronted with an appalling sight – a fellow shopper urinating in a fitting room. This disconcerting act was caught on video by the stunned onlooker, who observed the incident from under the privacy curtain. The video was later disseminated online by the witness’s partner, sparking a widespread reaction of shock and disgust.

A Disturbing Incident Unveiled

Following the incident, the staff at the op shop were alerted, but the person responsible for the act remained unidentified. Even more distressing, upon investigation, the staff discovered not only the presence of urine but also faeces on the change room floor. The Sacred Heart Mission spokesperson confirmed the occurrence and reassured the public that the affected area had been meticulously sanitized and cleaned.

More Than Just a Thrift Store

The Sacred Heart Op Shop is a charity-run thrift store, one among 14 in Melbourne, with a noble cause of supporting individuals grappling with homelessness and social disadvantage. Such an act of disrespect not only tarnishes the dignity of the establishment but also undermines the efforts of the volunteers dedicated to uplifting the disadvantaged.

Public Outrage and Disbelief

Online reactions to the footage were predominantly of disgust and disbelief, with the act being universally condemned. An anonymous staff member revealed that, unfortunately, dealing with such incidents is not rare for the volunteers at the store, shedding light on the challenging conditions these selfless individuals often have to navigate.

0
Australia Crime Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
51 seconds ago
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
As the sun sets on the Sydney skyline, the city’s transportation landscape is set to dawn anew with the introduction of a new metro line. Amid the holiday cheer and festivities, the city echoes with the rhythmic hum of construction and the shared anticipation of a significant development in public transportation. The Sydney Metro City
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
34 mins ago
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
35 mins ago
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
29 mins ago
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
32 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Expert Predictions and Insights
33 mins ago
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Expert Predictions and Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
2 mins
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
2 mins
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
3 mins
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
5 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
5 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
10 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
17 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
17 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
17 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
34 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app