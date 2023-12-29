en English
Australia

Disruption at Sheraton Grand Sydney; Positive Outlook for Australia’s Property Market in 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:48 pm EST
Disruption at Sheraton Grand Sydney; Positive Outlook for Australia's Property Market in 2024

Chaos enveloped the Sheraton Grand Sydney as a 35-year-old man sparked an incident that forced the evacuation of the distinguished hotel. The man, in a disruptive rampage, shattered a window in his room and assaulted staff members. His actions triggered the hotel’s water sprinkler system, escalating the emergency. Police promptly apprehended the individual, bringing an end to the nerve-racking scene.

Sydney Hotel Incident: A Disturbing Display

The details of the incident are as shocking as they are unsettling. The man’s violent outburst caused extensive damage and led to the activation of the water sprinkler system. The staff at the Sheraton Grand Sydney were forced to manage not just the immediate threat posed by the man’s violent behavior, but also the water damage caused by the sprinkler system.

Incident Leads to Swift Action

The police were quick to respond, swiftly apprehending the 35-year-old. The incident, while distressing, was efficiently managed by the authorities. The man is currently in police custody, with charges likely to follow.

Next Year’s Property Market Predictions

In other news, experts have made some intriguing predictions for Australia’s property market in 2024. Despite the ongoing challenges of supply shortages, interest rate worries, and construction difficulties, experts predict a steady year of growth. Inflation moderation, lower interest rates, and a lack of supply are expected to drive property prices higher. Policymakers are urged to incentivize long-term investors to improve the supply of rental properties.

Major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Hobart are expected to become more buyer-friendly, while Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide are forecasted to continue their strong growth trajectories. High inflation, rising unemployment, and worsening affordability pose significant challenges, but there are also potential opportunities. Tight employment markets, wage growth, increased population growth, and a tight rental market are predicted to drive growth in property prices towards the end of 2024.

Additionally, the Australian exchange-traded funds (ETF) market is projected to reach a value of A$180bn in 2024. Nearly 60% of investors in Australia plan to increase their allocation to ETFs in the first half of 2024, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors. The resilience and popularity of ETFs have resulted in a 230% surge since 2020, driven primarily by retail investors.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

