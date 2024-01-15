en English
Australia

Disney+ Australia and New Zealand Unveil Diverse New Content Lineup

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Disney+ Australia and New Zealand Unveil Diverse New Content Lineup

A wave of fresh content is ready to crash the shores of Disney+ subscribers in Australia and New Zealand this week, offering a wide range of genres from murder mysteries and animated adventures to reality shows and international originals.

Murder and Mystery on the High Seas

One of the most anticipated releases is “Death and Other Details”, a murder mystery series set on a Mediterranean ocean liner. The plot thickens when Imogene Scott becomes embroiled as the prime suspect and must ally with the world’s greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, to prove her innocence.

A Romance Unfolding in Silence

The platform will also bring a poignant love story involving Mo-eun, a woman who communicates through voice, and Jin-woo, a man who expresses himself with pictures due to his hearing impairment. Their unconventional romance promises to touch hearts and explore the depths of human connection.

Ambition and Amnesia in 2242

Disney+ subscribers can venture into the year 2242 with Kanata and Noir, two young men aspiring to become Drifters. However, their journey is complicated by Noir’s amnesia, adding a layer of intrigue to their ambitious pursuit.

Rockstars, Secrets, and a Stolen Necklace

The new season of “It Was Always Me” brings together former TV contest participants on a rockstar’s private island. Their mission to record a reunion album takes a dramatic turn when a valuable necklace goes missing, setting the stage for the unveiling of deeply buried secrets.

Exploring Ancient Lost Cities and More

Other shows set to premiere include a team-up of Spider-Man characters with other Marvel heroes, Winnie the Pooh’s delightful playdates, and Albert Lin’s exploration of ancient lost cities using cutting-edge technology. From homemade video bloopers competing for audience votes to experts analyzing plane crashes and fishermen seeking rare bluefin tuna, the platform promises a diverse viewing experience.

Thrills and Fashion in the World of Crime

“A Shop For Killers” will follow the gripping narrative of a college student targeted by assassins, leading her to uncover her uncle’s dark past. Also, the worlds of demigods and fashion intertwine with the story of legendary designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, providing a rich tapestry of narratives.

With such an extensive lineup of new shows, Disney+ Australia and New Zealand are set to entertain, enlighten, and engage audiences, showcasing the platform’s commitment to diversity and quality in content.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

