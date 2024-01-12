Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns

The urgent call for the immediate removal and replacement of all mulch in Rozelle Parklands has been intensified following the discovery of additional asbestos. This hazardous substance, known for causing serious health problems, including cancer, was found in five separate samples. The heightened presence of asbestos has spurred concerns about public safety, particularly as the affected area is near a children’s playground. The issue underscores the importance of persistent vigilance and maintenance in public spaces to avert similar health risks.

Discovering the Asbestos

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has initiated an investigation into the discovery of bonded asbestos in mulch at the Rozelle Parklands. A draft Clean Up Notice has been issued to Transport for NSW for the removal of the contaminated mulch. The EPA has undertaken extensive sampling and testing to determine the source of the asbestos. The Acting CEO of the agency, Nancy Chang, has stated that while the risk posed by the asbestos is considered low, the investigation remains a priority. The EPA is cooperating with Transport for NSW to ensure the park reopens to the public as swiftly as possible.

Addressing the Contamination

Following the discovery of asbestos, urgent calls have been made for the removal of all garden mulch at the site. Local authorities are developing a plan to ensure the safety of the community by removing the mulch. The parklands have been closed to the public, and efforts are underway to safely remove and replace the affected recycled mulch. The NSW Premier, Chris Minns, has stated that the responsibility for remediating the asbestos-contaminated Rozelle Parklands should not fall on taxpayers, but rather the contractors, John Holland CPB Joint Venture.

Further Implications

Though air monitoring has not detected airborne particles outside normal parameters, only non-friable asbestos has been detected so far. The EPA will investigate how the mulch in the park became contaminated with asbestos. The Inner West Council mayor, Darcy Byrne, has urged residents to stay away from the park and has demanded a thorough investigation. The Rozelle Parklands in Sydney’s inner west has been closed after more asbestos was found in additional samples, leading to urgent calls for removal and replacement of the contaminated mulch. The Inner West Council is demanding immediate remediation and thorough testing to ensure the safety of the parklands for families.