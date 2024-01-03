en English
Australia

Disability Rights Advocates in Australia Call for Beach Accessibility

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Disability Rights Advocates in Australia Call for Beach Accessibility

In an urgent call for increased inclusivity, disability rights advocates in Australia are pushing for government intervention to make beaches more accessible. A family’s struggle for an enjoyable beach outing has ignited a nationwide conversation about the importance of accessible infrastructure. Colin and Charlene Elsum, parents to six-year-old Goldie, who uses a wheelchair due to a rare neurodevelopmental condition, have become the face of this movement, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities during beach visits.

Beach Accessibility: A Struggle for Many

The Elsums’ experience took a positive turn when they attended an Accessible Beach Day event organized by the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club. Goldie was able to use a beach wheelchair and participate in surfing activities with the help of volunteers. However, this is not the norm. The family, like many others, faces limited options for beach visits due to the lack of accessible infrastructure.

Accessible Beaches Australia: A Ray of Hope

Accessible Beaches Australia, a charity organization, has been tirelessly working with local and state governments to implement features like accessible matting and wide parking bays to improve beach inclusivity. Its founder, Shane Hryhorec, is advocating for legislative action to ensure beach accessibility, stating that current accessible beaches are only so because of the proactive measures of local councils.

The Broader Picture: Disability in Australia

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, around 40% of the population lives with a disability or long-term health condition. This reality underscores the importance of accessible travel and tourism. Melissa James, the chief executive of Inclusive Tourism Australia, points out that investing in accessible tourism infrastructure not only benefits locals but can also boost tourism revenue, as people with disabilities often travel in groups and spend more on average.

Beyond Accessibility: The Community Impact

Advocates argue that making beaches accessible not only benefits individuals with disabilities but also enriches the entire community. The move towards inclusivity can transform public spaces and foster a sense of belonging and acceptance, creating a more empathetic society. As the Elsums’ story illustrates, beach accessibility is not just about infrastructure—it’s about ensuring that everyone, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy Australia’s beautiful coastline.

Travel & Tourism
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

