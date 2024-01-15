en English
Dire Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Sudan: A Tale of Two Conflicts

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:12 pm EST
In the early hours of the new year, a dire humanitarian crisis unfolds in northern Gaza. The Israeli army, having reduced its troops in the area, has left residents and relief organizations in a state of desperation. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reports that food in shelters is scarce, with a staggering one in four households facing catastrophic acute food insecurity conditions. The World Food Program forewarns of a looming famine within the next six months should the situation persist.

Warfare and its Aftermath

After a grueling 97 days of warfare in Gaza, the humanitarian toll is heartrending. The war, the longest and deadliest between Israel and Hamas, was declared by Israel in response to an attack by Hamas, leading to intense airstrikes and a ground offensive. This war has resulted in a horrifying level of destruction in Gaza. Over 23,000 deaths have been reported, with 80% of the population displaced and 25% starving. The conflict has further escalated to involve Iranian-backed militant groups, threatening a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Efforts and Responses

Despite the dire circumstances, there is a glimmer of hope. The Palestine Red Crescent Society has resumed ambulance and emergency services in the Gaza Strip after a two-month pause due to Israeli military action. However, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to continue the offensive in Gaza. On the other hand, US Senator Bernie Sanders has called for a change in the administration’s approach to the crisis.

Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

Meanwhile, in Sudan, the humanitarian situation is just as bleak. Almost 9 months since the fighting erupted, more than 7.4 million people have fled their homes, with children representing half of the displaced population. Over 6 million people have been displaced within Sudan, with an estimated 611,000 people displaced in the past month alone. The 2024 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan appeal is only 3.1% funded, leaving the country in dire need of aid. The situation remains tense and unpredictable as clashes and displacement continue in various states.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

