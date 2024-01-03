Dilapidated Victoria House Becomes Most-Viewed Bargain Home of 2023

In a year marked by skyrocketing real estate prices, a dilapidated house located at 70 Henty Highway in Beulah, Victoria, bucked the trend, becoming one of the state’s most viewed bargain homes of 2023. Despite its deplorable condition, featuring crude graffiti of male genitalia on a wall, a pentagram over the fireplace, and a white ant infestation, the property garnered significant attention from potential buyers.

Decrepit Yet Desirable

The house, a severe fixer-upper with external damage and an unkempt interior filled with debris and damaged furniture, was listed without electricity. The five-bedroom house sits on a 1229sq m lot and required substantial renovations. However, the price tag of just $55,000 made it one of the most affordable homes in Victoria for the year.

A Hit Among Online Visitors

This unlikely real estate gem became the eighth most-viewed listing for homes under $800,000 on realestate.com.au, drawing nearly 29,000 online visitors. This level of interest in such a rundown property speaks volumes about the demand for affordable housing in an increasingly unaffordable market.

Other Affordable Options

Other affordable properties that caught buyers’ attention in the state included a Prahran apartment that sold for $685,000 and a serviced apartment in Melbourne that fetched $369,000. An Ocean Grove holiday cabin also stirred interest, listed for between $169,000 and $179,000, though it could be used by the owner for only 31 days over a two-month period. These listings reflect the high demand among first-home buyers, particularly under the federal First Home Guarantee scheme.