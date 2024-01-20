Dilapidated House in Thuringowa Central Listed with Brutally Honest Description

The suburban tranquility of Thuringowa Central, a suburb nestled in the heart of Townsville, Queensland, is punctuated by the sight of a severely dilapidated house listed for sale. The house, situated at 7 Corveth Street, stands in stark contrast to the well-maintained homes surrounding it. With a crumbling patio, three bedrooms of dubious condition, and a bathroom that could easily feature in a horror movie, this property is far from an ideal home. Yet, despite its dire state, it holds an undeniable appeal for those willing to see beyond its current state.
The Brutally Honest Listing
Belle Property agent and newly minted auctioneer, Sean Breitkreutz, has taken a refreshingly candid approach to marketing the property. Rather than obscuring the home's flaws, he has chosen to highlight them through a straightforward video tour. The tour includes jests about the need for a Hazmat suit to endure the house's current condition and hints at termite activity. The kitchen, desperately crying out for demolition, and the severely outdated carpet are also part of the brutally honest showcase.
A Prime Location with Potential
Despite the house's horrifying state, it offers a silver lining in the form of NBN fibre connectivity and a substantial 667sq m block. Owned by the State of Queensland and being sold as a mortgagee in possession, the property has managed to draw interest from builders and house flippers. The property's prime location, amid a neighborhood of well-kept homes, presents an opportunity for transformation and profit.
Not Fit for Rental Yet
As it stands, the house is not suitable for rental. For comparison, three-bedroom houses in the area, in good condition, typically command a rental return starting at $400 per week. However, with sufficient renovation and attention, this house could become a desirable rental property or a comfortable family home. The auction for this unique property is scheduled for 10.30am on February 10, promising an interesting event for potential buyers and curious neighbors alike.