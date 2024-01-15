Devastating Wildfire Sweeps Through MP Martin Aldridge’s Property in Lennard Brook

Western Australia’s Lennard Brook, a region just 60km north of Perth, has been engulfed in a fierce wildfire, a natural disaster that recently turned Nationals MP Martin Aldridge’s life upside down. His property was swept by this devastating fire, only three weeks after he had moved in. The fire, which originated in Bindoon, has left a trail of destruction, burning through approximately 2600 hectares and reportedly causing the loss of several homes.

Devastating Wildfire Unleashed

Sparkling from lightning strikes and fueled by extreme temperatures, reaching up to 42C, the fire has proved to be a formidable challenge for fire crews who are grappling to contain the blaze. The wildfire has put more properties and lives under threat, prompting officials to issue an emergency warning and urging residents in the immediate vicinity to evacuate.

Continued Fight Against Blaze

With close to 280 firefighters and a support crew battling the fire, the containment process is a struggle. Severe heatwave conditions, expected to persist in the coming week, only compound the situation. Emergency warnings have been issued for multiple areas, including Bindoon, Breera, Gingin, Lennard Brook, Mooliabeenee, and Moondah. The firefighting team is expected to receive aerial support at the dawn of Monday.

Extent of Damage

The wildfire, which started its rampage on Saturday morning, has already claimed at least one property in the shires of Chittering, Gingin, and City of Wanneroo. An evacuation center has been set up in response to the crisis. The exact number of homes lost is yet to be determined as the fire is expected to continue raging for several days.