Designing Discomfort: How 'Hostile Architecture' Impacts Homeless Populations

Can the humble park bench be considered hostile? For some of the most vulnerable people, the design of public furniture can mean the difference between feeling safe or not. Experts say the shapes and designs of seating in the built environment are becoming increasingly hostile, pushing vulnerable people out of cities. This phenomenon, known as hostile architecture, includes features that make it uncomfortable or impossible to sit for a long time or lie down, such as curves in the design, sharpened edges, or armrests placed in the middle of benches.

The Intent Behind Hostile Architecture

According to Regional Urban Planning Lecturer at Curtin University, Shane Grieve, these design features are intentional, aimed at preventing anti-social behavior but inadvertently creating barriers for people sleeping rough. "It's all the little design elements that we put into what could be commonplace architecture that actually makes it difficult for people to be there for much longer than they should," Grieve explains. The 'should' is determined by someone's else's standards, not necessarily taking into account the needs of the homeless population.

Impact on Homeless Services and Individuals

Homelessness services report being inundated with individuals seeking help, citing hostile architecture as a major issue. Shelter WA CEO Kath Snell emphasizes that such architecture is not a long-term solution to homelessness. Instead, she advocates for public spaces to be more accessible and welcoming to everyone, including those experiencing homelessness. Efforts include advocating for benches designed to be slept on and not turning on sprinklers where councils know people are sleeping at night.

Looking Towards a More Inclusive Future

Len James, who experienced homelessness on the streets of Perth, shared that having access to welcoming infrastructure would have made a "world of difference." He stresses the importance of caring and thoughtful design in making life a bit easier for homeless individuals. Ultimately, the focus should be on providing a roof over the heads of those in need rather than pushing the problem from one place to another. This crisis needs direct action and compassionate approaches to ensure everyone has access to safe and welcoming public spaces.