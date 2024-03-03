Design Group Australia Secures Prime 28,062 sqm Warehouse in Strategic Move for Enhanced Operations

Design Group Australia (DGA), a leading supplier of gift wrap, greeting cards, and party supplies, has inked a 10-year lease for a substantial warehouse facility in Dandenong South, marking a significant step in enhancing its operational capabilities. The 28,062 sqm site, located at 98-126 South Park Drive, will become operational in January 2025, offering DGA a strategic advantage with its prime location and access to major arterial roads.

Strategic Location and Operational Efficiency

The new warehouse's location within South Park Industrial Estate is set to provide immediate access to the Greens Road/Eastlink interchange, ensuring quick accessibility to key transport routes. "Design Group Australia's new warehouse location is prime, offering a strategic position to enhance our operations and service delivery to our customers," stated DGA CEO Shane Timmerman. The strategic relocation is expected to streamline DGA's supply chain and bolster service delivery efficiency.

Partnership and Facility Upgrades

TMX Transform represented DGA in the procurement of the facility, supporting operations design, property procurement, and project management of significant upgrades. The property, owned by Frasers Property and part of the initially developed South Park Estate, is poised for a considerable refurbishment. Upgrades will include the installation of 200kW of solar power, underscoring DGA's commitment to sustainable operations. "TMX is very pleased to have partnered with Design Group Australia to achieve their target outcomes," remarked Justin Fried, TMX Transform Director of Property.

Securing Future Operations

The new facility is one of the largest recent existing buildings offered in Melbourne's south-eastern industrial market. Given the persisting low industrial stock in the area, the 10-year lease duration ensures DGA's operational security and stability. This move is particularly significant for DGA, which holds licenses to globally recognized brands such as Toy Story, My Little Pony, and Star Wars, highlighting the importance of reliable and efficient supply chain operations. The strategic location, coupled with the facility's upgrades, positions DGA for enhanced operational efficiency and service delivery in the years to come.

The relocation to a more strategic and operationally efficient warehouse marks a significant milestone in Design Group Australia's growth trajectory. With the anticipated operational go-live in early 2025, DGA is set to leverage its prime positioning and upgraded facilities to meet and exceed customer expectations, ensuring a bright future for its supply chain and service delivery capabilities.