Desert Lightning Strikes a Significant Victory: Opens Door for All-Star Mile

In an electrifying turn of events, racehorse Desert Lightning, trained by the dynamic duo, Peter and Dawn Williams, clinched a pivotal win in the Elsdon Park Aotearoa Classic. This victory has not only boosted Desert Lightning's racing credentials but also paved the way for its probable participation in the esteemed All-Star Mile race in Victoria.

Surprising Victory Over a Strong Contender

With odds stacked against it at $14, the underestimated Karaka graduate emerged victorious against Legarto, the favourite and a significant contender for the Australian Cup. Despite being the underdog, Desert Lightning exhibited an impressive performance, showcasing a devastating turn of foot and an impressive finish in an electric time of 1:32.53. The horse maintained a gap of a length and three-quarters over Legarto, ensuring a resounding victory for Peter and Dawn Williams' team.

A New Chapter in Victoria

Prior to this win, Peter Williams had been in dialogues with renowned trainer Peter Moody to explore potential options for housing and training the horse in Victoria, specifically at the facilities in Pakenham. Mike Moroney, a familiar figure in the racing industry, was also considered as a possible choice. The victory in the Aotearoa Classic has now set the stage for Williams and his team to meticulously plan Desert Lightning's campaign in Victoria.

Preparation for the Prestigious All-Star Mile

Having secured a spot in the All-Star Mile post this triumph, the team is now bracing themselves for the horse's potential move and participation in this prestigious event. The 4-year-old gelding, who has had a successful racing career with 5 wins, 5 placings, and $1.08m in prize money, is now gearing up for new challenges in Victoria.