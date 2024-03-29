Descendant of Victoria's First Settlers Calls for Removal of Family Monuments Due to Aboriginal Massacres

In a groundbreaking move, Suzannah Henty, a descendant of James Henty, one of Victoria's first European settlers, has publicly advocated for the removal or "ceremonious destruction" of monuments commemorating her ancestors. This call is rooted in the Hentys' historical involvement in the massacres of Indigenous people during the colonial era. As Victoria's Yoorrook Justice Commission investigates the enduring impact of European colonisation on First Nations communities, Henty's stance marks a significant moment in the state's journey towards reconciliation.

Uncovering a Dark Past

The Henty family, arriving in Portland from 1834 and later squatting on Indigenous lands, played a central role in the early European settlement of Victoria. However, this expansion came at a devastating cost to the Aboriginal communities, particularly the Gunditjmara people. Suzannah Henty's revelation of her family's dark history, including their participation in organized ethnic cleansing, challenges narratives that have long celebrated colonial achievements without acknowledging the associated atrocities. Her testimony at the Yoorrook Justice Commission sheds light on the need for truth-telling and reconciliation in addressing the legacies of colonialism.

Monuments and Memory

An audit within the Glenelg Shire Council reveals a preponderance of monuments glorifying the Henty family and other colonial figures, with scant recognition of Indigenous history or the violence inflicted upon Aboriginal communities. Suzannah Henty's proposition to re-evaluate these memorials confronts the public commemoration of colonial figures, urging a reconsideration of how history is memorialized in public spaces. Her suggestions to either relocate these monuments to museums or destroy them ceremoniously underscore a desire to rectify historical narratives and honor the truth of Indigenous experiences.

Pathways to Reparation

As Victoria grapples with its colonial past, the actions and words of individuals like Suzannah Henty represent critical steps towards acknowledging historical injustices and fostering dialogue about reparations. The Yoorrook Justice Commission's ongoing inquiry into the impact of European settlement on Victoria's First Nations people provides an essential forum for such discussions. By confronting uncomfortable truths and advocating for the rights and recognition of Indigenous communities, there is hope for healing and meaningful reconciliation in Australia.