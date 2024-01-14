en English
Australia

Denmark to Celebrate New King and Queen Amid Anticipated Crowds in Copenhagen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Denmark to Celebrate New King and Queen Amid Anticipated Crowds in Copenhagen

As the twilight of a reign fades in Denmark, a new dawn is set to break with the ascension of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to the throne. This momentous transition is anticipated to be a milestone in the histories of Denmark and Australia, marking the commencement of a fresh era.

Denmark Braces for Royal Succession

The formal abdication of Queen Margrethe II and the coronation of her son, Crown Prince Frederik, has the public in a swirl of anticipation and excitement. As the mantle of leadership shifts, the streets of Copenhagen are expected to echo with cheers of farewell for the queen and jubilant welcome for the incoming king.

Public Enthusiasm and Anticipation

Drew Fremlev Fisher, a Danish royal enthusiast, envisions a universal ‘mood of celebration’ irrespective of geographical boundaries. The sense of festivity is expected to draw tens of thousands to the capital for the celebrations, reflecting the immense popularity of the Danish monarchy and the unique bond it shares with Australia, courtesy of Princess Mary’s lineage.

Challenges Amidst Celebrations

However, Fisher also points out the practical difficulties that attendees might encounter due to the extensive turnout. Securing a spot to witness this historic event might prove challenging amidst the anticipated throngs. Hotel bookings in Copenhagen have surged, indicating the magnitude of public support for the new king and queen. A staggering 82% of Danes expect Frederik to excel in his new role, further testament to the monarchy’s enduring popularity.

Australia Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

