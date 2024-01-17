Dementia Australia Advocates for Enhanced Education in Dementia Care

Dementia Australia, under the patronage of National Patron Ita Buttrose AC OBE, is spearheading a campaign to encourage aged care workers to enrich their skills in dementia care through further education. This initiative underscores the significance of person-centred care for dementia patients, a cause close to Buttrose's heart, as she herself has experienced the journey of caring for her father who battled vascular dementia.

10993NAT Certificate IV in Dementia Practice

In a groundbreaking move, the campaign introduces the fully funded 10993NAT Certificate IV in Dementia Practice, a 12-month national course piloted by Dementia Australia's Centre for Dementia Learning. This programme aims to boost the knowledge and skills of existing workers in dementia care, and nurture future leaders in the field. The 14 competency units cover a wide range of topics, such as ethical principles and effective communication, providing a comprehensive educational experience for the participants.

Partnership with University of Tasmania

In a significant boost to the graduates of the programme, the University of Tasmania has pledged to recognize them by crediting one unit towards the Diploma of Dementia Care. This partnership has received the endorsement of Professor James Vickers of the Wicking Dementia Research and Education Centre, who believes it aligns well with their efforts to ramp up expertise in dementia care.

Implications for Aged Care Providers

Maree McCabe, CEO of Dementia Australia, highlighted the critical role of strong leadership in dementia practice, a sentiment echoed by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. Graduates of the programme will not only enhance their knowledge and skills in dementia care, but also sharpen their leadership abilities to implement evidence-based care practices. This development will prove beneficial for aged care providers, who will now have a team member capable of leading and mentoring staff.