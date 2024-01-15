Delta Goodrem’s Unexpected Connection with Celebrity Scientologists

When Australian singer Delta Goodrem stepped out with fellow Aussie singer and prominent Scientologist Kate Ceberano and American actress Jenna Elfman, the world took notice. The trio’s recent gathering at the residence of television presenter Richard Wilkins has ignited conversations around Goodrem’s surprising connections to known Scientologists, a revelation that has left many fans intrigued.

A Surprise Connection

Goodrem, 39, has a professional history with Ceberano, having performed together at the 2020 Aria Awards. This professional connection was already known; however, fans are now seeing a deeper personal connection, one that involves socializing with prominent members of the Church of Scientology, a group often surrounded by controversy.

A Closer Look at Scientologists in the Spotlight

Kate Ceberano, a third-generation Scientologist, is no stranger to the limelight. Her active participation in Scientology events, such as performing at the opening of a Scientology Centre in Sydney and sending her daughter to a Scientology boarding school, has often put her in the news. She has also been recognized by her church with the Freedom Medal for her humanitarian and philanthropic efforts over her entertainment career.

Jenna Elfman, who is married to Bodhi Elfman, has been a dedicated Scientologist for many years. She attributes her successful marriage and well-being to the religion, often expressing gratitude for the guidance it has offered her in her personal life.

Fans React to Goodrem’s Unexpected Connection

The revelation of Goodrem’s social circle has surprised many. While she has not made any public statements about her beliefs or possible affiliation with the Church of Scientology, fans are certainly keen to learn more about Goodrem’s interactions with well-known members of the church. As it stands, this unexpected connection between the Australian singer and the Church of Scientology has certainly piqued the curiosity of fans and media alike.