en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Delta Goodrem’s Unexpected Connection with Celebrity Scientologists

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Delta Goodrem’s Unexpected Connection with Celebrity Scientologists

When Australian singer Delta Goodrem stepped out with fellow Aussie singer and prominent Scientologist Kate Ceberano and American actress Jenna Elfman, the world took notice. The trio’s recent gathering at the residence of television presenter Richard Wilkins has ignited conversations around Goodrem’s surprising connections to known Scientologists, a revelation that has left many fans intrigued.

A Surprise Connection

Goodrem, 39, has a professional history with Ceberano, having performed together at the 2020 Aria Awards. This professional connection was already known; however, fans are now seeing a deeper personal connection, one that involves socializing with prominent members of the Church of Scientology, a group often surrounded by controversy.

A Closer Look at Scientologists in the Spotlight

Kate Ceberano, a third-generation Scientologist, is no stranger to the limelight. Her active participation in Scientology events, such as performing at the opening of a Scientology Centre in Sydney and sending her daughter to a Scientology boarding school, has often put her in the news. She has also been recognized by her church with the Freedom Medal for her humanitarian and philanthropic efforts over her entertainment career.

Jenna Elfman, who is married to Bodhi Elfman, has been a dedicated Scientologist for many years. She attributes her successful marriage and well-being to the religion, often expressing gratitude for the guidance it has offered her in her personal life.

Fans React to Goodrem’s Unexpected Connection

The revelation of Goodrem’s social circle has surprised many. While she has not made any public statements about her beliefs or possible affiliation with the Church of Scientology, fans are certainly keen to learn more about Goodrem’s interactions with well-known members of the church. As it stands, this unexpected connection between the Australian singer and the Church of Scientology has certainly piqued the curiosity of fans and media alike.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
South Australia Seeks Public Input for Future of Arts and Culture Policy
South Australia is setting the stage for a vibrant future of arts, culture, and creativity. The state government has declared its intention to craft a new policy to foster long-term growth and innovation in these fields. This strategic shift is not an isolated move but stems from a deeply-rooted commitment to the arts, a commitment
South Australia Seeks Public Input for Future of Arts and Culture Policy
Rising Cycling Fatalities Among Older Australians: A Cause for Concern
5 mins ago
Rising Cycling Fatalities Among Older Australians: A Cause for Concern
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
3 hours ago
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Tackling School Supply Costs: A Mother's Strategy
3 mins ago
Tackling School Supply Costs: A Mother's Strategy
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
5 mins ago
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
Supersized Catfish: The New Threat to the Endangered 'Bum-Breathing' Mary River Turtle
5 mins ago
Supersized Catfish: The New Threat to the Endangered 'Bum-Breathing' Mary River Turtle
Latest Headlines
World News
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
3 mins
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
4 mins
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
Trump Set for Potential Victory in Iowa, Despite Weather Setbacks
4 mins
Trump Set for Potential Victory in Iowa, Despite Weather Setbacks
Retirement Security: Lifting the Cap on Taxable Earnings and the Implications for Social Security
4 mins
Retirement Security: Lifting the Cap on Taxable Earnings and the Implications for Social Security
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
4 mins
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
4 mins
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
4 mins
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
4 mins
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
4 mins
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app