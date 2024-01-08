en English
Australia

Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
As the cost of living in Australia soars, a critical healthcare policy, termed ‘bulk billing,’ is witnessing a consequential decline. A staggering drop of over 500 clinics offering bulk billing to all patients in the past year has been recorded, with the national rate of general practitioners (GPs) accepting new patients under this scheme plunging to a mere 24.2%.

Unveiling the Crisis

A recent report divulges that less than a quarter of GP clinics now provide bulk billing services to all adult patients, marking a decrease of over 11% in the last year. Consequently, patients are grappling with hefty medical bills; the average cost for a standard consultation has surged by more than 3% from last year. The state of Tasmania is facing the brunt of this issue, with citizens shouldering the highest out-of-pocket costs. Alarmingly, over 1.2 million Australians refrained from seeking medical aid last financial year due to financial constraints.

Behind the Decline

The root cause of this predicament lies in a combination of underinvestment spanning a decade and a recent shift in GPs’ taxation status. The steady decline in bulk billing is linked to a prolonged freeze on the Medicare rebate, followed by paltry increases. The government’s response to this crisis has been to introduce incentive payments to foster bulk billing. In a recent move, they tripled the incentive paid to GPs who opt to bulk bill concession card holders and children under 16. However, the consensus among experts and the public alike is that more robust measures are needed to ensure healthcare remains affordable for all Australians.

The Implications

The repercussions of this decline in bulk billing are far-reaching. The strategy of bulk billing, wherein the doctor invoices Medicare directly and accepts the Medicare benefit as full payment, allowing the patient to avoid any charges, is becoming less prevalent. Although New South Wales boasts a higher rate of bulk billing compared to other states, the trend of dwindling bulk billing rates is exerting financial pressure on families already grappling with budget constraints. The escalating out-of-pocket healthcare costs are not just a financial issue but also threaten to widen the gap in access to healthcare services.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

